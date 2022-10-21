Prevent Pet Suffocation Launches New Website
Prevent Pet Suffocation launches newly redesigned and more interactive website to further its mission to spread awareness.
Our new website is the ideal place to learn what you can do to keep your pets safe from suffocation risks.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prevent Pet Suffocation just launched our newly redesigned and more interactive website. The website is a comprehensive site encompassing what you need to know to prevent pet suffocation in and around your home while furthering our international mission to spread awareness to educate the public on the suffocation risks our pets face from food packaging.
— Bonnie Harlan, Founder of Prevent Pet Suffocation
The Home page features our latest Public Service Announcement (PSA), recent Press articles and videos, a special Take Action Section, our up-to-date Blog posts, and a Donate button to support our non-profit. The Take Action section allows users to sign our online petition to Frito Lay to add warning labels to their chip bags, take our online survey on pet suffocation, or donate to support our cause. The Information section includes safety measures and tips on how to prevent pet suffocation in homes, vehicles, and yards. Visit our Infographics section to print off important infographics to share with family, friends, veterinarians, rescue groups, dog walkers, and pet sitters. Scroll through the Memorial Photos Page to see hundreds of dogs and cats who have lost their lives from pet suffocation. Click on the Contact page to e-mail us or follow us on our social media accounts.
"Our new website is the ideal place to learn what you can do to keep your pets safe from suffocation risks," said Bonnie Harlan, Founder of Prevent Pet Suffocation. "I typically hear from two or three distraught pet owners a week who’ve lost their dog or cat to pet suffocation. We want to continue educating the public on the suffocation risks our pets face from chip bags, snack bags, pet food bags, and other food packaging. Unfortunately, pet suffocation happens within minutes, and the vast majority of people have never heard of it until it happens to their pet. By then, it’s usually too late.”
Prevent Pet Suffocation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to raise awareness of the suffocation risks our pets face from chip bags, snack bags, pet food bags, and other food packaging to prevent pet suffocation. Prevent Pet Suffocation was founded in 2012 by Bonnie Harlan, who lost her rescue dog, Blue, when he suffocated in a chip bag in December 2011.
Chip bags and other food packaging pose serious suffocation risks to our pets. Too many pets, especially dogs, have died from suffocating in chip bags, cereal boxes, snack bags, pet treat bag liners, and pet food bags. A lot of these bags are made from a strong mylar-like material (like a balloon) which helps keep snacks fresher. When a curious dog puts his head into the bag looking for leftover crumbs, the bag creates a vacuum-like seal around the dog’s neck. As he tries to breathe, the bag tightens, cutting off the oxygen. When a dog cannot remove the food bag from his head, he will usually start to panic, desperately running around until he collapses and dies from asphyxiation. This happens within minutes.
We can reduce the number of accidental pet deaths by educating the public on the dangers of these types of bags. Most people do not know that mylar bags are a suffocation hazard to their animals, and they often do not find out until it happens to their pet. Many pet owners have arrived home or walked into another room of the house and found their dog lying motionless with a chip bag or other type of bag on his head. The more people are aware of this risk, the more pet owners can do to ensure their pet is safe. Awareness is our best defense against pet suffocation!
Click the link below to access the website.
Prevent Pet Suffocation Website
Please visit our website and follow us on our social media accounts to learn all the safety tips you can use to prevent pet suffocation in your home, car, yard, and community. In addition, if you know someone who has experienced pet suffocation, please have them contact us at info@preventpetsuffocation.com.
Bonnie Harlan
Prevent Pet Suffocation, Inc.
+1 844-777-9880
info@preventpetsuffocation.com
Visit us on social media:
Bonnie Harlan
Prevent Pet Suffocation, Inc.
+1 844-777-9880
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other