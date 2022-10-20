‘YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY’ WELCOMES EXPERIENCED REAL ESTATE VETERAN IVAN RAYAS AS NEWEST OFFICE MANAGER

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) today announced the hiring of Ivan Rayas as the firm’s newest office manager. Rayas brings years of experience in both real estate and the medical field with him as he joins the YHSGR team. Rayas joins YHSGR from WERE Real Estate in Rancho Cucamonga, CA where he served as customer relationship manager and in-house sales agent manager.

“We’re truly excited to welcome Ivan to the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team as office manager,” said Anita Witecki, General Manager, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “Ivan’s wealth of experience will provide great benefit as he handles key contracts and communications for our firm.”

Prior to starting in real estate, Rayas spent 13 years in the medical field serving as an insurance management team supervisor at DaVita Dialysis in Denver, CO and a coder and collections specialists at UCLA in Los Angeles. Rayas also has prior experience as a billing supervisor and medical biller. He holds a degree from Long Beach State University.

Rayas is well versed in a multitude of software systems and office skills such as Intelliclaim, Emdeon, RealVolve, Encompass, UWM, Orion, LoanStream, etc. He is experienced in helping to scale real estate operations through an empathetic approach in dealing with customers, agents, and all forms of clients.

Rayas and his wife have three children. He enjoys hiking and traveling, having visited 28 U.S. states to date.

“I have worked with some of the top teams from Zillow Flex, Side, Cinc, and Follow Up Boss, which allows me to help scale the business of a real estate agent/office,” said Ivan Rayas, Office Manager, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.

YHSGR welcomes qualified real estate agents and even prospective real estate agents to apply to join the team. YHSGR offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. Agents who would like to join the team can learn more at https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agents/.

For more information on working with YHSGR whether you’re a buyer, seller, or even an aspiring real estate agent, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: to be the best place to work, buy, and sell real estate. CEO, Rudy L. Kusuma, is a leader in the real estate industry, standing behind a set of core values that clients have come to appreciate in a realtor. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold over 5,000 homes totaling more than $1 Billion in real estate transactions. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was named as an INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022 and ranked among the top Zillow Flex partners in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

About

