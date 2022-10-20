Industrial Heat Transfer Celebrates Business Milestones
Dedicated heat exchanger manufacturer celebrates 35 years in business alongside the completion of their 10,000 industrial heating systemCOON VALLEY , WI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Heat Transfer, a leading manufacturer of high-quality custom heat exchangers, recently celebrated two milestones from its headquarters in Coon Valley, Wisc.: 35 years in business and completion of its 10,000th industrial heating system.
“We take pride in being a trustworthy supplier of quality heat-transfer solutions that is loyal to its customers and team members,” said Industrial Heat Transfer President Jason Thomas. “We look forward to the next 35 years of providing our customers with the best custom solutions for their heating needs. Our technical expertise combined with mechanical know-how allows us to build some of the best products available today.”
Industrial Heat Transfer employs a highly skilled staff working with state-of-the-art equipment in its 13,000 square-foot manufacturing facility. The company has a long history of being the first to meet the changing needs of customers’ welding requirements—whether using common metals such as steel, stainless steel, copper, brass and aluminum or more exotic alloys such as AL6XN.
When it comes to industrial-grade heat exchangers there is no one size fits all. Industrial Heat Transfer helps its customers create the custom solution that fits their exact need. Industrial Heat Transfer’s skilled welding, brazing and soldering artisans are masters at the procedures that meet code requirements.
Technical expertise combined with mechanical know-how allows Industrial Heat Transfer to take on the toughest challenges and deliver quality performance through exceptional attention to detail.
Industrial Heat Transfer specializes in a number of applications, including:
• Gas Turbine Inlet Air Processing
• Military Applications
• Compressor Intercooler/Aftercooler
• TRANE Coil Replacements
• Waste Heat Recovery Units
• Motor and Generator Coolers
• Steam Coils
Industrial Heat Transfer-built industrial-grade heat-transfer systems are among the best available anywhere today. If you are looking to maximize performance, minimize cost and generate long-term return on investment, Industrial Heat Transfer is your partner in designing and developing the right custom system for you.
