Re: ROAD CLOSURE i 89 NB mm 79
Both lanes on i 89 nb near mm 79 are now back open to through traffic.
Thank you for your patience , and please continue to drive safely.
Mimi
Sent: Thursday, October 20, 2022 10:29 AM
To: AOT - Traffic Alert <AOT.TrafficAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: ROAD CLOSURE i 89 NB mm 79
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston - Vermont State Police
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
i 89 NB near mm 79 is down to one lane of traffic due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice.
Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173