Green Choice Energy Renews Its Partnership with One Tree Planted
Green Choice Energy celebrates entering year three of its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact on the environment by partnering with One Tree Planted.HUNTINGTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Choice Energy, a licensed supplier of 100% clean, renewable electricity and carbon-neutral natural gas products to residential and business customers, celebrates entering year three of its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact on the environment by partnering with One Tree Planted to plant trees where they are needed most around the globe.
“Green Choice Energy is committed to doing our part for the environment,” said Brian Trombino, Chief Executive Officer. "We must take care of our planet and One Tree Planted is the perfect partner for us to further this mission.”
Green Choice Energy believes in doing what is right for the environment and is proud to partner with the nonprofit organization One Tree Planted. As consumers join the Green Choice Energy community, they work with One Tree Planted to plant a tree as a symbol of their commitment to keep our environment healthy and sustainable for future generations.
"We are grateful for our continued partnership with Green Choice Energy, and all the work we have been able to do together in the past two years." Said Ashley Lamontagne, Forest Campaign Manager at One Tree Planted. "As we move into our third year of partnership, we are excited to continue to get trees in the ground across the U.S., having positive impacts on nature, biodiversity, and communities."
To learn more about Green Choice Energy’s commitment to renewable energy and its partnership with One Tree Planted, visit greenchoiceenergy.com.
About Green Choice Energy:
Green Choice Energy is a licensed electricity and natural gas supplier to residential and business customers in seven states and the District of Columbia. Green Choice Energy believes in a brighter future and is on a mission to help transform the energy landscape by offering customers plans that match 100% of their electricity and natural gas usage with renewable energy credits and carbon offsets.
About One Tree Planted
One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods provides jobs for social impact, and restores biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org.
