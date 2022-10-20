Study Shows What Consumers Expect Regarding Corporate ESG Initiatives
AMC Global and OpinionRoute’s ongoing consumer behavior study shows how corporate ESG initiative implementation and communication impact consumers
Social initiatives should be prioritized by companies through funding and involvement, including initiatives like programs for hunger/food insecurity and focus on local community impact issues.”BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMC Global, an international custom market research firm specializing in launch strategies and brand tracking, and OpinionRoute, a leader in insights process management, look at consumer expectations regarding corporate ESG “Environmental, Social and Governance” initiatives in the latest wave of their ongoing consumer behavior study. Many study participants share that Social initiatives should be prioritized by companies through funding and involvement, including initiatives like programs for hunger/food insecurity and focus on local community impact issues.
— AMC Global Ongoing Study
The study also looked at how consumers want to hear about ESG initiatives. Participants feel company websites should share information and communication about the Governance area of ESG initiatives. They feel leveraging the press and interviews are most appropriate for communicating about Social and Environmental initiatives.
Key findings from the latest study:
- Consumers’ top Environmental initiatives for corporate financial/involvement support are: preventing and repairing deforestation (49%), making changes to preserve air and water quality (45%), and preventing or limiting natural resource depletion (40%).
- Consumers’ top Social initiatives for corporate financial/involvement support are: supporting programs for hunger and food insecurity (60%), having a positive impact on local communities (56%), and supporting projects that help poor/underserved communities locally and globally (53%).
- Consumers’ top Governance initiatives for corporate financial/involvement support are: prevention, elimination and punishment regarding corporate corruption and bribery (31%), protecting personal data (31%), and employing industry best practices (31%).
- Consumers want to hear about corporations “Made in America” initiatives from both the company website (51%) and via the press and interviews (38%).
A complete representation of the “How to Address Corporate ESG Initiatives” can be found here. The graphical representation also shares more information on how consumers want to hear from corporations on ESG initiatives. Data was collected last month from n=1,004 U.S. general population consumers over age 21.
The study is ongoing, and new data will be released as it comes in. The study findings are designed to help clients and industry leaders navigate quickly changing consumer behavior. Contact Michelle Andre at michelle@andremktg.com for more information.
About AMC Global
AMC Global are the experts in product launch, with an innovative suite of tools that span the full product lifecycle. The company’s proprietary PFU™ (Purchaser Follow-up) tool, was developed early on to capture insights from real purchasers of new or restaged products immediately following launch. This solution set the stage for the development of numerous tools, some with exclusive patents, to help brands optimize products for launch and deeply understand purchaser and shopper perspectives. The AMC Global team prides itself on the fact that clients consider them true strategic partners, brought in to help their teams forward-think and stay on the cutting edge of analytics and insights. The company is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA. www.amcglobal.com
About OpinionRoute
The market leader in Insights Process Management, OpinionRoute is an innovative firm focused on helping clients succeed in the rapidly evolving market research industry. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, we are passionate about data quality and doing things the right way. Our research-first solutions are designed specifically to improve insights. For more information, please visit www.opinionroute.com.
