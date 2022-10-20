Hofmeister announces ‘CLASS 2.0’ grant initiative this fall

OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 20, 2022) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced today that the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) intends to complete a planned phase two of the Oklahoma Classroom Learning and School Supplies (CLASS) Grant initiative this fall.

Based on its record-setting success implementing the first round CLASS Grant initiative in February 2022, the OSDE once again plans to dedicate $6 million in federal relief funds to help classroom teachers obtain resources for their students through the national nonprofit DonorsChoose.

Hofmeister directed federal funding to the CLASS initiative after a survey of teachers revealed the urgent need for new classroom tools to address learning gaps created by the pandemic.

“Teachers in Oklahoma need as much classroom support as possible as the impacts of the pandemic continue to be felt and available resources remain scarce,” Hofmeister said. “Rising inflation has kept needed school supplies and learning resources out-of-reach for too many teachers and families. Our first round of CLASS Grant funding was wildly successful in addressing the high-demand need for resources to support learning and we anticipate continued success with CLASS 2.0.”

Dates for the second CLASS Grant initiative (CLASS 2.0) will be announced once it has the Governor’s cabinet secretary’s signature.

The OSDE will provide up to $800 to an educator’s project, available on a first-come, first-served basis for only one project per classroom teacher. Materials requested must be for student use; professional development materials will not qualify.

More than 7,500 Oklahoma classroom teachers in 1,411 schools at 462 districts received shipments of hand-picked learning tools and school supplies through the first CLASS grant initiative.

Teachers, schools and districts interested in participating in CLASS 2.0 can visit sde.ok.gov/classgrant for more information.

Fifth grade students at Rosewood Elementary in Broken Arrow learn with headphones their teacher, Amanda Bowser, purchased with a CLASS grant.

