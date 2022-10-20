Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,562 in the last 365 days.

Hofmeister announces ‘CLASS 2.0’ grant initiative this fall

OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 20, 2022) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced today that the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) intends to complete a planned phase two of the Oklahoma Classroom Learning and School Supplies (CLASS) Grant initiative this fall.

Based on its record-setting success implementing the first round CLASS Grant initiative in February 2022, the OSDE once again plans to dedicate $6 million in federal relief funds to help classroom teachers obtain resources for their students through the national nonprofit DonorsChoose.

Hofmeister directed federal funding to the CLASS initiative after a survey of teachers revealed the urgent need for new classroom tools to address learning gaps created by the pandemic.

“Teachers in Oklahoma need as much classroom support as possible as the impacts of the pandemic continue to be felt and available resources remain scarce,” Hofmeister said. “Rising inflation has kept needed school supplies and learning resources out-of-reach for too many teachers and families. Our first round of CLASS Grant funding was wildly successful in addressing the high-demand need for resources to support learning and we anticipate continued success with CLASS 2.0.”

Dates for the second CLASS Grant initiative (CLASS 2.0) will be announced once it has the Governor’s cabinet secretary’s signature.

The OSDE will provide up to $800 to an educator’s project, available on a first-come, first-served basis for only one project per classroom teacher. Materials requested must be for student use; professional development materials will not qualify.      

More than 7,500 Oklahoma classroom teachers in 1,411 schools at 462 districts received shipments of hand-picked learning tools and school supplies through the first CLASS grant initiative.

Teachers, schools and districts interested in participating in CLASS 2.0 can visit sde.ok.gov/classgrant for more information.

Fifth grade students at Rosewood Elementary in Broken Arrow learn with headphones their teacher purchased with a CLASS grant.

Fifth grade students at Rosewood Elementary in Broken Arrow learn with headphones their teacher, Amanda Bowser, purchased with a CLASS grant.

###

You just read:

Hofmeister announces ‘CLASS 2.0’ grant initiative this fall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.