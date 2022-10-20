Submit Release
Roadwork to Bring Week-long Detour in Clearfield County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that roadwork in Clearfield County will bring a closure and week-long detour on Route 3021 (Henrys Road) in Jordan Township. Starting Monday, October 31, crews from PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance will perform roadway shoulder brushing and tree clearing/ trimming between Route 729 and Route 53 in Irvona.

This work will require a closure on Henrys Road, with traffic following a detour using Routes 3021, 53, and 729.  

Work hours are set for 7:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M, with all work weather dependent. All work will be done by Clearfield County PennDOT Maintenance.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.
 Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

