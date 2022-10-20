Peak Construction Completes Gut Renovation of Catskill Art Space in Sullivan County
FISHKILL, NY, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Oct. 22, a stretch of Main Street in this hamlet in New York's Sullivan County will join the list of often unexpected and rural places to see art installations by James Turrell.
Sol LeWitt, Wall Drawing #992, 2001, © The LeWitt Estate / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York, Photo by Noah Kalina
The Catskill Art Space, a local arts nonprofit celebrating its half-centennial with a rebranding as a new art destination, will include not just a Turrell work, "Avaar," but also two Sol LeWitt wall drawings. The three artworks are semi-permanent loans that will be on long-term view alongside rotating shows of works by artists with connections to the region.
Peak Construction is set to complete the Catskills Art Space on schedule. 9,500 square feet of exhibition and performance space (the Turrell and the LeWitts will live on the redesigned top floor) and added vitrines that function as a street gallery for passers-by, including families from the local public elementary school and patrons of the small local stores along the town's main artery.
"We are thrilled to have delivered this remarkable art space to the Hudson Valley community," said Bill Metzger, owner of Peak Construction. "Doing so has strengthened the small town community Peak Constructions' relationship with our development partners, and we hope to continue the tradition in the future."
"All of the craft was top-notch," said Sally Wright, the executive director of the CAS. The redesign is the work of Bade Stageberg Cox Architecture, and gut renovation & construction is the work of Peak Construction.
Catskill Art Space will host an open house Oct. 22. 48 Main Street, Livingston Manor, N.Y.
Peak Construction was founded in Fishkill, N.Y. area in 1994. They deliver premium contractor and remodeling services to clients and projects all throughout The Hudson Valley. When you call on us to bring your vision to life, you will get an experienced team of construction experts. Peak Construction is an award-winning general contractor that handles new construction, remodels, renovations, commercial projects, additions, and more. Visit PeakConstruction.biz to learn more about how our company can fit your needs.
###
Fawn Bolton
Peak Construction
+1 845-764-8336
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other