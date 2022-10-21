Submit Release
Happily Divorced in LA Love to Party Join The Club to Earn Sweet Rewarding Trips

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by helping companies find and hire talented professionals. And rewards referrals with sweet party trips.

Live in LA...Happily Divorced ...We're Rewarding The Sweetest BFF+Solo (Women Only) Trips to Enjoy Life and Party for Good!"
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; by funding sweet work programs for talented kids that prepare them for life.

Recruiting for Good just launched a meaningful and rewarding travel service for Happily Divorced Women in LA.

The staffing agency is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with Happily Divorced Travel; rewarding sweet trips to enjoy life and party for good.

Rewarding Sweet Women Trips in 2023 and 2024

1. Love to BnB and Party in Maui (Perfect BFF All-Inclusive Trip enjoy the sweetest trip to Film, Food 'Chocolate', and Wine Festival).
2. Love to experience Iceland (enjoy $2500 saving reward for Explorer Chick Women Only Travel small group, perfect for solo travel).
3. Love to walk alongside elephants (trip worth the wait enjoy $2500 saving reward for Hidden Places 'Miles for Elephants in Kenya,' in 2024).

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We're rewarding sweet women trips to reset, refresh, and restart their life after divorce; and party for good!"

About

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
