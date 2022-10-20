Jack Dilanian Joins IntelliBoard as CRO and Becky Keith Promoted to CPO to support the company’s Hypergrowth

Learning Data Analytics Platform

MONROE, CT, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntelliBoard, a leading Learning Data Analytics Platform, announced that Jack Dilanian has joined as Chief Revenue Officer to drive scaling across its global operations.

Jack brings over twenty years of experience as an accomplished Ed-Tech business strategist who developed complex solutions for new client acquisitions, client development, and growth. Before IntelliBoard, Jack held executive leadership roles at Zoom, Interfolio, Hobsons, Intelliworks, and Blackboard.

“Through Jack’s strategic focus, Education industry expertise, and leadership, we are looking to expedite the delivery of our learning analytics platform. I look forward to reaching new levels of success while providing our clients with the world-class solutions they deserve,” said Anatoliy Kochnev, CEO and co-founder.

“I’m thrilled to take on this leadership role with IntelliBoard and look forward to partnering with the team to deliver our mission of improving student outcomes. This is a mission that I connect with, and I’m delighted to be part of it. In today’s complex IT world and with massive amounts of data coming from multiple systems, organizations struggle to identify in real-time and, not less important, predict students that may be facing challenges. The IntelliBoard platform solves these challenges”, said Jack Dilanian.

In addition, Becky Keith has been promoted to Chief Product Officer. Becky drives IntelliBoard's product vision in her new role and oversees the product roadmap, value creation, collaboration across the organization functions, and client education.

“We are so excited for Becky to step into this opportunity to use her experience within our organization to serve our clients better. Becky worked closely with educators to understand their challenges and tailor data-driven technology solutions to answer them.”, continued Anatoliy.

Since joining IntelliBoard in Dec 2017, Becky has served as Vice President of Education. During that time, Becky was instrumental in positioning IntelliBoard as an Enterprise Learning Analytics Solution provider.

“The opportunity to lead a strong group of innovators and unite our organization around a platform vision is incredibly exciting and humbling. Not many people get to say they work on something that will change the world, and I truly believe what we’re building will change the world. My number one focus is building a platform that comes alongside our institutional and corporate partners to proactively identify learners who need their support, culminating with achievement and successful learning outcomes.” said Becky Keith, Chief Product Officer.



About IntelliBoard:

The IntelliBoard Learning Data Analytics Platform helps organizations improve learning outcomes. By building predictive models leveraging data from various sources such as LMS, SIS, HRIS, and more, organizations can achieve their retention & engagement goals while being more efficient. Received the Inc. 5000 recognition in 2022 and 2021. Visit IntelliBoard and connect with us today to get started.