IntelliBoard and PCG Academia partner to streamline Moodle™ and Blackboard™ LMS usage in the Polish educational market.

IntelliBoard is now officially partnered with PCG Academia.

MONROE, CT, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntelliBoard is proud to announce its latest partnership with PCG Academia, and the first partnership of its kind in Poland. IntelliBoard is the global leader in the supply of Learning Analytics for a variety of LMSs and offers in-depth, easy-to-use, multi-function reporting for the Moodle™ and Blackboard™ LMS (and many more). PCG Academia combines the utility of a global consulting company with the local experience of experts in the field of education.

Together with IntelliBoard, PCG Academia now contains the most complete and competitive portfolio of distance learning management solutions on the Polish educational market. The services of PCG Academia are already used by some of the most progressive and prestigious universities in Poland, such as: Jagiellonian University, Warsaw University of Technology, Medical University of Bialystok, and many more.

PCG Academia is the strategic partner of the Polish Rectors Foundation collaborating in the area of joint research, publishing, training, and a partner of Times Higher Education in the field of popularizing THE: World University Rankings and Impact Rankings among Polish universities.

“The Polish educational system hurts from the “data rich, information poor” syndrome. IntelliBoard solves that problem by providing its users with dozens of ad-hoc reports including many helpful insights. We are truly excited to see the impact of IntelliBoard on the quality of distance learning in Poland”, added Łukasz Nowak, Vice-President of PCG Academia.

IntelliBoard helps PCG Academia clients master their data with a click of a button: retention, engagement, compliance, success rate, and eLearning improvement become easy-to-view metrics that can be shared system-wide. PCG Academia will assist their clients with either their Moodle™ or Blackboard™ instance to begin accessing their rich data insights immediately.

“IntelliBoard is delighted to be working with PCG Academia in the Polish market” noted Tonya Riney, COO of IntelliBoard. “We set out to establish a partnership who already had a foothold among the leading institutions in the country and we found that with PCG Academia. Their team has been a pleasure to work with, and I look forward to our combined passion in the eLearning and EdTech space to bring best in class analytical solutions to the institutions (and learners!) in Poland.”