Fraud.net wins Platinum Juniper Research Award for AI in Fraud Prevention Innovation

This is the second Juniper Research Award Fraud.net has received.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud.net, a leading fraud prevention and risk management platform, is proud to announce that it has won the 2022 Platinum Juniper Research Future Digital Award for “AI in Fraud Prevention” in Fraud and Security Innovation.

This is the second Platinum Award that Fraud.net has received after winning Platinum for AI Platform in Fintech Innovation during the 2021 Juniper Research Future Digital Awards.

Juniper Research recognizes and awards the “most impactful financial products and services operating across Banking, Fraud and Security, and Retail and Payments.”

“We are thrilled to be honored with the Platinum Award for the second year in a row and to have our team’s substantial efforts recognized in the very challenging, constantly-evolving fraud prevention sector. We are constantly improving our AI solutions to isolate fraud and digital risk so our clients can remove friction and grow faster. By leveraging Fraud.net’s risk management platform, they were able to grow, on average, by an amazing 82% year-over-year,” says Whitney Anderson, co-founder and CEO of Fraud.net.

About Fraud.net:

Fraud.net operates the first end-to-end fraud management and revenue enhancement ecosystem, specifically built for banks, fintechs, and digital enterprises globally. The award-winning, cloud-born platform helps organizations of all sizes harness AI-driven risk intelligence to detect fraud, streamline their customer onboarding and transaction monitoring workflows, and leverage real-time, actionable insights to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

About Juniper Research:

Juniper Research specializes in ‘identifying and appraising high growth market sectors within the digital ecosystem.’ It is one of the leading analyst firms in digital tech, using market forecasting, competitive analysis, and strategic assessment in its research to provide impartial, independent commentary on opportunities that businesses are considering taking in the digital industry.
To learn more about their award-winning fraud detection solution, visit Fraud.net today.

Krupa Malawade
Fraud.net
+1 866-971-2030
