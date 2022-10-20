UNTUCKit Partners With RetailNext To Beat DTC Downturn
Data analytics solution empowers digital-native menswear brand to cut IT costs by 40% while boosting conversions by 6.9%
RetailNext’s traffic data enables us to maximize the opportunities in front of us. When the customer shows up, are we converting? Are we upselling? Are we giving our customers an amazing experience?”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNTUCKit, the fast-growing apparel brand known for its signature untucked shirts, today announced strong results from its continuing partnership with RetailNext, the leading data-analytics solution for brick-and-mortar retailers. At a time when many DTC brands are struggling and reducing headcount, UNTUCKit is leveraging real-time retail intelligence to reduce operating costs, empower associates and managers, and significantly boost customer conversions across its 86 locations.
Founded in 2011, UNTUCKit began as a direct-to-consumer brand with access to a wealth of actionable data from across its e-commerce operations. After opening its first physical store in SoHo, New York, in 2015, UNTUCKit rapidly emerged as a trailblazer for DTC brands moving into brick-and-mortar retail, and the company’s leaders turned to RetailNext to provide rich new data sources, elevate the in-person customer experience, and drive data-driven performance gains across their fast-growing real-world retail network.
That approach has proven especially successful in recent months, as flagging e-commerce sales, new trends in digital marketing, and record inflation have impacted the DTC space. While many DTC brands are scrambling to reprioritize their brick-and-mortar outposts, UNTUCKit has been able to leverage RetailNext’s unique retail intelligence solution to drive an 18% YTD increase in shopper yield and a 6.9% increase in conversion rates over a 4-year period.
"RetailNext’s traffic data enables us to maximize the opportunities in front of us. When the customer shows up, are we converting? Are we upselling? And are we giving our customers an amazing experience? With RetailNext, we can measure performance in all those areas, and optimize every aspect of our retail operations," said Brent Paulsen, Managing Director and Head of Retail at UNTUCKit. “During challenging times, we need every UNTUCKit store to be the very best it can be, every moment of every day — and with RetailNext we have the technology to make that happen.”
UNTUCKit’s team uses RetailNext’s camera infrastructure, proprietary sensors, and patented Machine Learning algorithms to deliver real-time customer traffic data and actionable KPI insights. By making high-resolution cloud-hosted video instantly accessible via browsers and mobile devices, RetailNext drives operational benefits across UNTUCKit’s full retail ecosystem, from marketing to loss prevention — and with a truly integrated, end-to-end solution, UNTUCKit has also been able to cut its IT infrastructure spending by around 40%.
Using RetailNext’s conversion rate data, UNTUCKit can also conduct more accurate store performance assessments, enabling managers to recognize and reward top-performing stores, and to share best practices across its network. The company’s marketing teams can also fine-tune campaigns based on in-store data, driving better results across the network and enabling the entire company to respond dynamically to new challenges and opportunities that arise.
"As a digitally native retail pioneer, UNTUCKit understands the value of data — and during the current economic climate, they’ve leveraged cutting-edge retail intelligence to build resilience and emerge stronger than ever,” said Sergio Gutierrez, RetailNext Head of Revenue. "For DTC brands looking to succeed in the world of physical retail, RetailNext’s revolutionary AI capabilities are the key to enduring success — and UNTUCKit is showing just how powerful that approach can be.”
About UNTUCKit
Created in 2011 by founder Chris Riccobono and CEO Aaron Sanandres, UNTUCKit has given men a seamless way to look sharp and feel casual by creating shirts designed specifically to be worn untucked. The brand has since expanded to offer fit combinations for all shapes and sizes, as well as new product categories like polos, tees, Henleys, pants, sweaters, jackets, and sports coats. It also offers a wide selection of shirts, dresses, and blazers for women. UNTUCKit is dedicated to creating an unmatched shopping experience with more than 80 physical retail locations across the US, Canada, and the UK.
For more information, visit UNTUCKit.com.
About RetailNext
The first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real-time. More than 400 brands in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Learn more at www.retailnext.net.
