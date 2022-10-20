Mext B2B Metaverse announces Suppliers Day to explore the Suppliers Trends and Innovations in 2022
We organize the livestream to bring together big players in the Supplier ecosystem and share on Tomorrow Supply chain.
We are pleased to host the Suppliers Day Livestream with outstanding experts. This event in the Metaverse is a great opportunity for the public to learn about the supply chain of tomorrow.”PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mext B2B Metaverse community organizes Suppliers Day livestream event to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, addicts, manufacturers from across the Suppliers Day ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations in 2022 for Suppliers Da.
— Hanene Maupas, CEO of Mext
Suppliers Day aims to focus on the Supply Chain innovations and priorities for the High-Tech Industry. The fact is that high‐performing supply chains are playing a major role in not only dealing with today's economies, but also enabling high-tech companies to create increased value. The event will hold a conference program about High-tech supply chain latest innovation. In addition, Mext Metaverse will be organized in the way to feature high-tech supply chain and to help you to find your tomorrow suppliers on top of the suppliers day is being an excellent networking opportunity. It brings hundreds of players of Mext Metaverse to work together on new products and projects to reach « optimum supply chain operations » for their products and therefore high-performing business results.
In this conference, we will focus on getting the latest innovation and trends in Suppliers development to help our high-tech community, to face its major new challenges for companies, build their roadmap and find their next partners. We will deep dive into Tomorrow Supply chain.
Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the transportation and logistics industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
To learn about the event speakers and attendees, please visit our LinkedIn event page by clicking on this link https://www.linkedin.com/events/6811288515989528576/
To visit our B2B Metaverse and digital venue by clicking on this link https://must.link/exhibition/viewer/8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab?language=en&v2=true
To own your stand or your showroom at Mext B2B Metaverse, request a free trial at contact@mext.app .
This stand will help you to:
• Discover a new B2B metaverse experience and showcase your products
• Stay connected to your global ecosystem, companies and industry professionals
• Get a chance to speak and participate in several events during the year
• Create content and be more visible in an international community
• Build new leads everyday
To visit the stand of Nestwave, one of our exhibitors:
https://mext.app/join-exhibition-booth?uid=8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab&boothId=21VE0051BO023
Hanene Maupas, CEO of Mext, explains this event’s intention :
Everyone can also ask questions during the sessions on the session chat or Twitter using the hashtag #askmextb2bmetaverse.
To access the event page on Mext website https://mext.app/exhibition/51/event/9d95df8d-0295-4dfb-a647-dba5a1163592/login
Limited seating in the discussion panel will be available for media who would like to join our online conference stage and participate in the Virtual Press Room content and interviews.
Media are invited to send an email to contact@mext.app
To create your avatar https://net-must.com/dashboard/my-avatars
To load Mext B2B Metaverse and Expo APP, https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netmust.netmust&hl=fr&gl=US
@Mext B2B Metaverse and Expo
Mext is the metaverse platform to make it easy for B2B companies to enter and take advantage of the metaverse era. It is an All-in-one B2B Metaverse platform, powered by AI, to manage company’s ecosystem and offer to its customers and employees immersive and intelligent B2B experiences enabling them to connect, matchmake, network, learn, collaborate, exhibit & showcase products and digital twins, organize events, transact, achieve profitable deals, and learn from interactions.
