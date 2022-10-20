Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - October 20, 2022
The only peer-to-peer content sharing platform for the construction, building and design communitySUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more. Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular e-Newsletters. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.
Top news is courtesy of the Canadian Construction Association as they sound the alarm about the urgent need for workers in construction through an industry call to action to Rebuild Canada’s workforce NOW. As job vacancy rates grow and competition for talent becomes more fierce, the federal government needs to expand the Temporary Foreign Workers program and facilitate the entry of immigrants interested in working in the construction sector. Help spread the word by sending a letter to your MP.
The top video is courtesy of Finning Canada who recently hosted their local Caterpillar Operator Challenge event in September. It was a great opportunity to see customers, celebrate operators and their skills, and see Cat® machines in action.
More content shares from members include:
• Procore Technologies - Procore expands digital twin partnerships through integration with Willow
• Canadian Concrete Expo - Experience the CCE Effect
• Energy Management Association - Webinar: Increasing Building Performance through Energy Modeling
• Bridgit - Subcontract agreement in construction: how to compose one
• Skyline Group - When to Consider a Rooftop Warning Line System Versus a Safety Guardrail
• Nesbitt Training - Let go of their hand
• Procore Technologies - Report Identifies Labour Shortage, Supply Chain and Rework as Key Obstacles for Specialty Contractors
• OnTraccr Technologies - Toolbox Safety Talks – 10 Topics You Should Be Discussing
• Bodaq | Nelcos Distribution - Tools Necessary to Install Bodaq Interior Film
• Diversified Communications - Geo Week 2023 Conference Program Announced
• Canadian Construction Association - Canada’s construction industry urging all governments to Rebuild Canada’s workforce NOW
• Jonas Construction Software - Join us on November 3: Masterclass – Construction Billing Methods & Best Practices: T&M & Cost-Plus
• Finning Canada - Finning Operator Challenge 2022
• Kee Safety Canada - What are Crossover Platforms and Where Can You Use Them?
• STACK Construction Technologies - How to Break the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle in Your Construction Business
• Lowe’s Canada - Two stores of the Lowe’s Canada network honored at the Hardlines Outstanding Retailer Awards
We invite companies and organizations that regularly create blogs, podcasts, webinars and videos to learn how to “get more eyes” on digital content. Book a demo with publisher Arnie Gess and get a free trial.
Join your peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up e-Newsletter delivered to your in-box every Thursday morning.
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
Arnie Gess
Construction Links Network
+ +1 403-589-4832
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Membership - Construction Links Network