Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for Oct. 20, 2022

MODOT Gears Up for Buckle Up Phone Down Day

The Missouri Department of Transportation will observe Buckle Up Phone Down Day on Oct. 21. Now in its 6th year, the #BUPD campaign challenges everyone to take personal responsibility and play an active role in improving road safety while driving. The campaign’s two simple commands, buckle up your seatbelt and keep your phone down if you’re driving; every trip, every time, are the best ways to prevent fatal crashes and save lives. According to MODOT, Missouri’s roadway fatalities reached a 15-year high in 2021, so we all need to do better to help keep our roads safe.

Capitol Dome Lit Red for Fallen Firefighters

To coincide with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s annual memorial weekend, the governor ordered the Capitol’s dome to be lit red from Oct. 8-9 to honor our state’s fallen firefighters. The Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters tribute kicked off the weeklong observance of National Fire Prevention Week, which ran Oct. 9-15. To help protect your family and property from fire damage, make sure your smoke detectors are in good working condition and eliminate any possible fire hazards ahead of time.

Pink Ribbon Season

As you know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time when individuals, businesses and communities don pink ribbons to remind women of the importance of regular screenings. Please persuade all the women in your family to perform monthly self-examinations and schedule annual mammograms to detect the disease in its early stages when it’s easier to treat and cure. Breast cancer is the most prevalent type of cancer diagnosed in Missouri women after skin cancer, so please be proactive. The Show Me Healthy Women program offers free breast exams to women who meet age and income requirements, and you can learn more about preventing breast cancer on the Department of Health’s website.

Mulling the Missouri Mule

October 26 is National Mule Day, and if you are like me, you haven’t spent much time mulling over the Missouri Mule. Please read my column to discover why the mule is our official state animal and how important this magnificent hybrid is to our state’s economy and history.

This photo from the Missouri State Archives depicts President Truman with his mule, Susie, at the Missouri State Fair.

Solving Mysteries at Shoal Creek

Is your family up for a mystery solving hike through the glades at Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center? On the evenings of Oct. 21 and 22, the Missouri Department of Conservation along with the Wildcat Glades Friends Group will present “Conservation Families: Ghostly Glades: Jinkies! Glade Mysteries,” an opportunity for families to explore the glades and learn about its animals and habitats. Participants can enjoy refreshments, a photo opportunity and a guest appearance from Astro, a Labrador from MDC’s canine unit. The event is free, but registration is required.

Have a safe and happy Halloween!