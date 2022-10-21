Georgetown (California) Divide Utility District Goes Digital with Cartegraph Infrastructure Management Software
Paper and spreadsheets were Georgetown Divide Utility District time wasters. So, staff modernized with Cartegraph infrastructure management software.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Needing to do away with manual processes, California officials from the Georgetown Divide Public Utility District decided to partner with Cartegraph, the leader in municipal asset management software, to manage infrastructure assets, complete digital work orders, and leverage data to spend smarter.
The water utility, located northeast of Sacramento, provides and ensures reliable water supplies and services to local residents. Before partnering with Cartegraph, the utility used manual processes, like paper, spreadsheets, and word-of-mouth, to manage water, wastewater, and water treatment assets and work orders. At the same time, utility customers were calling in service requests through a legacy system. Staff needed to increase efficiencies with infrastructure management software. They chose Cartegraph.
With Cartegraph, the utility will be able to track every asset, from laterals to manholes, to ensure work gets done on the right asset at the right time. Best of all, staff will trade in paperwork and other manual tasks for a more efficient digital process that ensures the right information gets captured. Using a mobile app, staff in the field can enter notes, attach photos, and schedule follow-up tasks. Cartegraph’s solution also allows for the same tasks to be done offline when staff members are underground or in remote areas with spotty cell-coverage. Finally, citizen requests can be routed and passed into Cartegraph so that staff can respond to requests while on the go.
The Georgetown Divide Utility District joins hundreds of state and local governments, utilities, parks, and schools that tap into Cartegraph's asset management, work order management, and space management software to better manage their assets, track work, optimize space, and spend smarter.
About Cartegraph
Cartegraph, an OpenGov company, builds safer, more resilient and sustainable communities through better stewardship of buildings and critical infrastructure. They offer powerful, intuitive SaaS solutions that help government agencies, utilities, and educational institutions manage their physical assets and associated operations. With Cartegraph software, users optimize the life of their infrastructure, deploy maintenance resources efficiently and increase productivity to drive high-performance operations. For more information, visit cartegraph.com.
