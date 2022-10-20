The Artability Art Show & Sale Supporting Minnesota's Mental Health Community is Back
People Incorporated Mental Health Services 27th Artability to be held Oct. 28-29 at the Union Depot in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Artability program offers avenues for people living with mental health to process their emotions in meaningful ways.”SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People Incorporated, the Twin Cities’ largest community-based provider of mental health services – is hosting the Artability Art Show & Sale on October 28, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., and October 29, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at the Union Depot (240 Kellogg Blvd. E) in St. Paul, MN. The Artability Art Show & Sale is an annual celebration of the creativity and contributions of people with mental illnesses to our community. It is free and open to the public. The event is in collaboration with People Incorporated’s free public Artability Workshops, available to everyone since 1994 and made possible through the support of generous donors, grants, and sponsorships. Artability has evolved and expanded in significant ways throughout the challenges of the pandemic – and 2022 has been a monumental year for growth.
“We’re able to reach individuals who are unable to travel to the workshops through our Artability On-Demand,” said Jill Wiedemann-West, CEO of People Incorporated. “Mental illness can be isolating, and by providing these videos, we can meet people where they are at.”
There are more than 450 original art pieces for sale, including paintings, drawings, photography, mixed media, and poetry – all priced under $300. Artists receive 80 percent of their art sales, and the remaining 20 percent of sales support the year-round Artability workshops. One of this year’s artists has pledged to donate all their sales to the Artability program.
“The Artability program offers avenues for people living with mental health to process their emotions in meaningful ways,” said Tessa Weyhe, Artability Teaching Artist. “This year’s outpouring of art undeniably supports the need for creativity and expression among this demographic. The Artability program is a huge asset to our communities.”
The 2022 Artability Art Show & Sale is open Friday, October 28, from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 29, from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
About People Incorporated Mental Health Services
People Incorporated was founded in 1969 to believe that those living with mental illness could be ‘incorporated’ into society. Society itself can incorporate efforts to support these most vulnerable individuals in need of care. Since then, People Incorporated has been committed to supporting mental health and wellness in communities through collaboration, innovation, integration of care, and training throughout Minnesota. PEOPLEINCORPORATED.ORG
