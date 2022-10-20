Rolling Wireless Opens Budapest R&D Centre to Spearhead Automotive Connectivity Software Platform Development
Hungarian R&D team to define software roadmaps and deliver best-in-class software solutions for automotive wireless connectivity, 40+ positions to be filledLUXEMBOURG, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rolling Wireless, the leading global supplier of cellular network access devices (NADs) for the automotive industry, is expanding its global research and development capabilities with a new European R&D centre in Hungary.
The new facility, located in central Budapest, will play a pivotal role in Rolling Wireless’ long-term software strategy. In close collaboration with the company’s global R&D and Product Marketing teams, the Hungarian engineering team will be defining software solution roadmaps, making architectural decisions, and driving the software development plan in compliance with the ISO 26262 functional safety and ISO 21434 cybersecurity standards.
Rolling Wireless’ software platform, Legato, currently powers telematics applications in more than 35 million vehicles on the road. Based on a customised open-source Linux distribution, it includes connectivity plus all the other components needed to build a safe, reliable, and scalable telematics application.
“Software is key to our product and customer strategy, and we selected Budapest in order to gain access to one of Europe’s most rich and diverse software development talent pools,” said Andreas Kohn, Chief Operating Officer at Rolling Wireless. “We expect to grow our Budapest team to 40+ engineers by the end of next year, and look forward to being part of the city’s vibrant tech community.”
The new office will be led by Lajos Rancz, Director of Platform Software. Rancz brings with him more than 15 years of experience as a solution architect and technical manager in the automotive and embedded software industries.
“I am honoured by the opportunity to help build a world-class software development team at Rolling Wireless,” Rancz said. ”In less than two years as an independent company, Rolling Wireless has established a firm leadership position in the automotive connectivity space, and I am excited to help continue that momentum.”
Rolling Wireless is actively recruiting software engineers in the Budapest metropolitan area. To view open positions and apply, visit rollingwireless.bamboohr.com/jobs/. Unsolicited applications are welcome, and can be submitted via rollingwireless.com/en/join-us.
About Rolling Wireless
Rolling Wireless is the world’s leading supplier of network access devices (NADs) to the automotive industry, with over 40 million automotive-grade cellular modules shipped to date.
Building on more than two decades of innovation and operational excellence, Rolling Wireless helps automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers create applications that enhance safety, delight drivers, and generate additional revenue. The company’s unique open-source software platform, Legato, enables customers to build Linux-based telematics control units (TCUs) on a single module.
Rolling Wireless was established as an independent company in 2020, with the divestiture of Sierra Wireless’ automotive business unit. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company employs more than 200 automotive experts worldwide.
