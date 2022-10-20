Time Tracking for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations Now Available on Microsoft AppSource
EINPresswire.com/ -- proMX today announced the availability of Time Tracking for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.
proMX is a Microsoft Gold partner with special expertise in the field of Dynamics 365. The company accompanies organizations of different sizes and from different industries during their digital transformation. Additionally, proMX develops its own add-ons to help its customers to become even more productive.
Time Tracking extends the time and expense tracking capabilities of Dynamics 365 Project Operations. It helps employees to easily record their spent hours as well as their project-related expenses.
Via time stamps they can mark the precise start and end time of their working days, or they can create single time entries for separate project tasks. To track expenses, team members have to select the right expense type, pick a service date and a subject. A chart shows users all their bookings in an overview to always stay on top of project work documentation.
“Time Tracking not only increases efficiency but also precision. Exact time tracking ultimately leads to more accurate invoices and reports and improves customer satisfaction.” Sebastian Sieber, Team Lead ISV Solutions at proMX
Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp., said, “We’re happy to welcome proMX to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our customers access to the best solutions available from our extensive partner ecosystem. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Time Tracking for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations from proMX to help customers meet their needs faster.”
