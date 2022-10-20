Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,149 in the last 365 days.

Time Tracking for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- proMX today announced the availability of Time Tracking for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

proMX is a Microsoft Gold partner with special expertise in the field of Dynamics 365. The company accompanies organizations of different sizes and from different industries during their digital transformation. Additionally, proMX develops its own add-ons to help its customers to become even more productive.

Time Tracking extends the time and expense tracking capabilities of Dynamics 365 Project Operations. It helps employees to easily record their spent hours as well as their project-related expenses.

Via time stamps they can mark the precise start and end time of their working days, or they can create single time entries for separate project tasks. To track expenses, team members have to select the right expense type, pick a service date and a subject. A chart shows users all their bookings in an overview to always stay on top of project work documentation.

“Time Tracking not only increases efficiency but also precision. Exact time tracking ultimately leads to more accurate invoices and reports and improves customer satisfaction.” Sebastian Sieber, Team Lead ISV Solutions at proMX

Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp., said, “We’re happy to welcome proMX to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our customers access to the best solutions available from our extensive partner ecosystem. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Time Tracking for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations from proMX to help customers meet their needs faster.”

Kseniya Verpeta
proMX
911 815230
email us here

You just read:

Time Tracking for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.