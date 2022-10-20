The Open Education Awards for Excellence 2022 Winners Announced
Now in its 11th year, the OEAwards 2022 celebrate 15 outstanding education trailblazers and projects that innovate and drive open education globally.
The 2022's winners are incredible from student-created OERs, and a digital bookshelf, to regional collaborations to save the forests and brave librarians sustaining students in extreme conditions.”CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Education Global (OEGlobal) is honored to announce the recipients of the 2022 Open Education Awards for Excellence.
— Marcela Morales, OEAwards Liaison
The 12-member strong Open Education Awards Committee, comprised of educators and open education advocates from around the world, has reviewed the 89 nominations from across 22 countries.
OEGlobal is pleased to congratulate the fifteen Open Education Awards for Excellence winners across 15 categories in 2022. In addition to the usual 13 categories, in 2022 we celebrate the contributions to two special categories: 1) The Open Resilience Award, which recognizes and celebrates efforts to overcome adversity, pivot quickly, and thrive in the face of unprecedented challenges or crises, and 2) The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award to foreground efforts focused on creating diverse, inclusive and equitable opportunities in learning environments.
The 2022 winners are ….
OPEN INDIVIDUAL: Lifetime Achievement goes to Robert Schuwer at Fontys University of Applied Sciences, Eindhoven, The Netherlands
OPEN INDIVIDUAL: Open Leadership goes to Ebba Ossiannilsson at Swedish Association for Open, Flexible and Distance Education, Lund, Sweden
OPEN INDIVIDUAL: Open Educator is awarded to Giovanni Zimotti at The University of Iowa, Iowa City, USA
OPEN INDIVIDUAL: Emerging Open Leader is awarded to Sarah Kresh for her work at CUNY School of Professional Studies, New York, USA
OPEN INDIVIDUAL: The support Specialist award goes to Ewan McAndrew for his work at the University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK
OPEN ASSETS: Best OER award goes to Liberated Learners is co-designed and co-created by staff and students at Trent University, Brock University, Seneca College, University of Windsor, McMaster University, Cambrian College, and Nipissing University, Canada
OPEN ASSETS: Open Curation / Repository is awarded to LibreTexts, a powerful OER curation/repository supported by the University of California-Davis, USA
OPEN ASSETS: Open Reuse / Remix / Adaptation goes to Open Technical Communication textbook by Tiffani Tijerina, Tamara Powell, Jonathan Arnett, Monique Logan, Cassandra Race, and multiple contributors at Kennesaw State University, USA
OPEN ASSETS: Open Infrastructure award goes to LibreTexts for the LibreText platform, supported by UCDavis University of California, USA
OPEN PRACTICES: Open Collaboration is awarded to the European Network of Open Education Librarians created and supported by SPARC Europe, Italy.
OPEN PRACTICES: Open Innovation for the Innovative Sustainable Forest Management Education Online Course at the Asia-Pacific Region: Asia Forest Research Centre, Faculty of Forestry, University of British Columbia, Canada
OPEN PRACTICES: Open Pedagogy is awarded to the Open Pedagogy Project Roadmap, compiled by Riehman-Murphy and McGeary at Pennsylvania State University, USA.
OPEN PRACTICES: Open Policy award goes to the OERTX Initiative implemented by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, Texas, USA.
SPECIAL AWARDS: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award goes to OpenLearn's Race and Ethnicity Hub from the OpenLearn Team at The Open University, UK
SPECIAL AWARDS: Open Resilience award goes to the advocacy work of the Scientific Library to advance Open Education in Ukraine spearheaded by Tetiana Kolesnykova, Ukrainian State University of Science and Technologies, Ukraine
