Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Expected to Reach $259.7 Billion by 2030 | Industry & Trend Analysis 2021-2030

Semiconductor Production Equipment Industry

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Semiconductor Production Equipment Market by Product Type, Function, Dimension, and Supply Chain Process: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”

The global semiconductor production equipment market size was valued at $71.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $259.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The semiconductor production equipment is used to manufacture semiconductor chips and hybrid chips are termed as semiconductor production equipment. The semiconductor business is broad with a diverse set of uses. The semiconductor manufacturing equipment business is divided into two categories, front end equipment and back-end equipment. Semiconductor manufacturing equipment is a critical component in the production and fabrication of semiconductors. Manufacturing semiconductor is a time-consuming procedure that necessitates a high-quality fabrication facility. Diffusion system, epitaxial reactors, ion producing equipment, physical vapor, and depositing systems are all examples of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

The advancement of R&D facilities and growth in foundries continue to drive the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market forward. The market for consumer electronics is increasing due to rising demand. The industry is also being supplemented by an increase in number of servers and data centers. The most recent advancements in electronic products have resulted in a desire for high performance electronic devices, high functionality, tiny form factor, and low cost. This has boosted the market growth and surged the demand for the 3D sector even further.

Semiconductor manufacturing is a complicated process in which quality assurance is critical. The equipment ensures wafer fabrication, semiconductor component assembly, and device testing. Attributed to rising demand for electronics and gadget services, the market is projected to grow during the forecast period. In addition, due to its widespread usage in solar panels, sensors, plug-in electric vehicles, wind turbines, smart meters, and other applications, the demand for the product is continually rising. The demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment in the global market is fueled by the usage of semiconductor equipment in consumer electronics.

Furthermore, key players are implementing various strategic moves, such as partnerships and collaboration, to expand their business and product portfolio in the market. Rise in manufacturing of digital devices and 5G connectivity around the globe will create opportunities for the key players to strengthen their place in the market. For instance, in October 2020, Micron Technology and Tata Communication joined force to create a cellular-enabled connectivity solution. That will make large-scale worldwide deployment of internet of things (IoT) devices easier and faster. This system will be driven by a new virtual SIM, which is the world's first cloud-based embedded subscriber identification module (eSIM), and provide a flexible and scalable replacement to traditional physical SIM cards.

Thus, the increased need for ICs as a result of the strong demand for electronics devices has provided many opportunities for the country's semiconductor sector. Therefore, it will provide positive impact on the market during forecast period.

Market key players are implementing strategies, such as merger, acquisition, agreement, collaboration, and product launch, to strengthen their market position. For instance, in July 2021, Intel Corporation and Bharti Airtel communication collaborated to drive network development of 4G and 5G virtualized radio access network (vRAN) and open radio access network (RAN) technology to transform Airtel network to expand its 5G network for its customers. Furthermore, in June 2021, Intel Corporation collaborated with Microsoft to deliver a completely reimagined computing experience with the upcoming Windows 11 for more than three-fourths of Windows PCs powered by Intel processors. Thus, these strategic moves are expected to provide positive impact to the semiconductor production equipment market growth during the forecast period.

However, due to lockdown imposed in countries, such as China, the U.S., India, and others, due to the coronavirus pandemic, numerous manufacturers in the global semiconductor production equipment market had to halt their business production. This disruption has a direct impact on the sales of semiconductor production equipment. However, it is expected that the reopening of production facilities and the introduction of coronavirus vaccines will lead to the reopening of semiconductor production equipment firms.

Furthermore, rising investment by the key players to establish new manufacturing facilities will fuel the market growth. For instance, in May 2021, Tokyo Electron inaugurated its new development center at Hosaka Branch Office to meet the recent demand in the semiconductor market and also boost up the production rate. Thus, these business expansions will provide lucrative growth and opportunities in the market during forecast period.

Key companies profiled in the semiconductor production equipment market report include AlsilMaterial, Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holdings N.V., Intel Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Group, Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., Teradyne Inc., and Tokyo Electron Limited.

