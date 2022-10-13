Industrial Brakes Market Expected to Reach $2.0 Billion by 2030 |Industry, Drivers & Trends Analysis From 2021 To 2030

Industrial Brakes Industry

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Industrial Brakes Market," The industrial brakes market size was valued at $1.2 Billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Industrial brakes are the kind of systems that are used for construction, forestry, axle, trailer, defense, agricultural, material handling, and utility applications. These brakes tend to tone down or give complete stoppage to objects. These brakes include mechanism for holding or turning compact parts in their place when required. They change engine energy that is delivered through contact occurred between surfaces producing heat to halt movement of machines. These brakes give complete safety, which propels its use in different ventures.

Use of robots for different industries is on the rise. For instance, industrial robots are used for manufacturing applications to provide pick and place operations. Major risks associated with using large robots over different industries is the non-commanded motion that requires immediate action to stop robots. Brakes used for robots help in providing dynamic stopping during emergency and growing use of robots for better productivity in different industries and factories propels demand for industrial brakes. In addition, construction and manufacturing business is developing, owing to rise in government spending over framework projects and rise in interest for residential and commercial construction.

Development projects bring more interest for construction equipment such as backhoes, excavators, graders, tractors, diggers, and numerous other construction machines utilized for development applications. These machines have different execution needs to deal with bigger measure of weight. Brakes involved help machines to deal with bigger amount of weight and rise in production and demand of construction equipment, which propels the industrial brakes market growth.

However, different countries are bringing industrial safety standards such as minimum safety standards in Europe that deals with safety and preventing injury and harm that could be caused to humans during the use of these equipment. This also prevents use and manufacturing of certain industrial machines, which limits manufacturing of industrial brakes. In addition, industrial brakes market comprise various sort of materials such as kevlar, fiberglass, strands, metal, and ceramic to give high toughness for normal everyday use. Hence, these materials utilized are higher in cost which leads to rise in cost of the industrial brakes. In addition, various cheaper alternatives like servo motors are restraining the market.

In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in logistic and manufacturing activities across the globe, which, in turn, has led to interruption of supply chain, which hinders growth of the industrial brakes market share. However, this situation is expected to improve as government is relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

On the contrary, production of electric and automatic vehicles is growing a result of explicit benefits it offers over manual working vehicles such as diminishing speed before the collision of the vehicle, giving safety to pedestrians, reducing speed of moving vehicles, and managing emergency situations. Brakes used in vehicles are outfitted with different sensors such as ultrasonic, infrared, radar, and lidar to scan objects and people nearby vehicles, providing instant action to diminish speed, which is expected to offer better safety for users that many manufacturers are nowadays focusing upon. Hence this is offering new opportunities for the industrial brakes market.

The global industrial brakes industry is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user industry, and region. By type, the market is divided into mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, electrical, and others. By application, it is divided into holding brakes, dynamic & emergency brakes, and tension brakes. By end user industry, it is divided into manufacturing, metal & mining, construction, marine & shipping, and others.

Region wise, the global industrial brakes market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.).

The major players profiled in the industrial brakes market include AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD., Altra Motion, Antec Group, Carlisle Brake & Friction, Comer Industries Spa (Walterscheid Powertrain Group), Coremo Ocmea S.p.A., Dellner Bubenzer , Eaton, Ringspann GmbH , SIBRE.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global industrial brakes market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on type, the electrical segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.

• By application, the holding brakes segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• By end user industry, the manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2020.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global industrial brakes market throughout the study period.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the global industrial brakes opportunities.

• The global industrial brakes market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

Key Market Segments

