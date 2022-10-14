Cosmetic Packaging Market Expected to Reach $55.9 Billion by 2030 | Industry & Trends Analysis From 2021 to 2030

Cosmetic Packaging Industry

The cosmetic packaging market size was valued at $34.3 billion in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cosmetic Packaging Market," The cosmetic packaging market size was valued at $34.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $55.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Commonly observed material types of cosmetic packaging materials are glass packaging, paper-based packaging, plastic packaging, and metal packaging. Among these, the plastic packaging accounted for the highest market share in 2020, owing to surge in spending on creamy cosmetic products. The market is analyzed with respect to different packaging type such as tubes, bottles, dispenser, and others. The applications covered in the study include oral care, skin care, hair care, makeup, and perfume.

Download Sample PDF (250 Pages with More Insight) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8669

The growth of the cosmetic packaging market is majorly driven by rise in expenditure on cosmetic products by individuals and the development of cosmetic packaging that are easy to handle, durable, and environment-friendly. Moreover, the development of the e-commerce industry notably contributes toward the market growth.

The cosmetic packaging market has witnessed significant growth in past few years, owing to surge in spending on cosmetic products.

Rise in expenditure on personal care products, especially on the skin care products, in high income countries such as the U.S., Canada, UK, and Germany has fueled the growth of the cosmetic packaging market. Furthermore, packaging style of any cosmetic product has profound impact on the demand and sales of that particular cosmetic product, which positively influences the cosmetic packaging market. Cosmetic packaging made of plastic is widely used by beauty products manufacturers, owing to its durability. In addition, advancements in plastics that are eco-friendly have helped cosmetic packaging manufacturers to comply with the latest statutory guidelines related to environment safety, established by their respective governments.

Moreover, advancements in 3D printing technologies have helped cosmetic packaging manufacturers to experiment with the new and unconventional packaging products, thereby providing lucrative opportunities for the growth for the market.

Make a Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8669

In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global cosmetic packaging market share, in terms of revenue, followed by North America and Europe. This is attributed to rise in use of cosmetic packaging for skin care cosmetic products.

Advancements in printing technology have enhanced the appearance of cosmetic packaging, thereby increasing their desirability, thus increasing the demand for cosmetic products. Packages made of plastic are widely used for cosmetics, as they are durable, easy to manufacture, and can take any shape. In addition, the development of environment-friendly packaging is helping manufacturers to move toward a sustainable future.

For instance, in June 2021, Berlin Packaging, acquired Raepak Limited, a manufacturer of plastic packaging for cosmetics and personal care end-markets. It also offers a wide range of recyclable and eco-friendly packaging. This deal will enable Berlin Packaging to enhance its environment-friendly packaging products in the UK.

Download Sample PDF (250 Pages with More Insight) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8669

However, during the pandemic lockdown, various manufacturers in the cosmetic packaging market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and India. This directly impacted sales of cosmetic packaging manufacturing companies. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials constricted supply cosmetic packaging components, which negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to positively influence cosmetic packaging market growth.

The key companies profiled in the cosmetic packaging market report include Albea SA, Amcor PLC, Aptargroup Inc., Big Sky Packaging, Berlin Packaging, Berry Global, Inc., DS Smith PLC, HCP Packaging Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, and Sonoco Products Company.

Make a Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8669

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging cosmetic packaging market trends and dynamics.

Depending on packaging type, the bottles cosmetic packaging dominated the cosmetic packaging market, in terms of revenue in 2020, and the robotic cosmetic packaging segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the cosmetic packaging market forecast.

By application, skin care registered highest revenue in2020.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the cosmetic packaging market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the cosmetic packaging industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

In-depth cosmetic packaging market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8669

Download Sample PDF (250 Pages with More Insight) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8669

Make a Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8669

More Reports -

Beverage Packaging Market - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/594512197/global-beverage-packaging-market-expected-to-reach-133-3-billion-by-2026-industry-revenue-growth-trends-2019-to-2026

Cable Drum Market - https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/587330082/cable-drum-market-projected-to-experience-major-revenue-boost-during-the-period-2022-2026

Armenia Real Estate Market - https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/533671361/armenia-real-estate-market-worth-1-249-3-million-by-2026-at-a-cagr-of-4-3-global-analysis-by-property-business

Floor Grinding Machine Market - https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/592021488/floor-grinding-machine-market-industry-size-challenges-drivers-countries-and-technology-forecast-to-2027

Barrier Systems Market - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557358089/barrier-systems-market-to-record-substantial-gains-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-3-7