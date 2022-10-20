United Planet welcomes Jatinder Minhas as its inaugural Global Ambassador for Canada and India
United Planet has recently welcomed Jatinder Minhas as its inaugural Global Ambassador for Canada and India.
United Planet's Global Ambassadors advocate for United Planet's mission of creating a global community, one relationship at a time, in order to bring about a more sustainable, peaceful, and united planet. The United Planet Global Ambassador Program was developed by Sunny Ng, Animesh Hore, and Amber Cher as members of the Tokyo Chapter of Harvard Business School Online (HBS Online) under the leadership of Emi Shitara and Hiroki Yamashita, HBS Online Tokyo Chapter Co-Organizers.
HBS Online teamed up with United Planet for the third-annual Community Challenge and tasked their Community with crafting business plans to improve the reach and scale of United Planet global project-based classroom to classroom virtual exchange program. The Tokyo Chapter winning proposal detailed nearly 100 pages of strategies for implementing United Planet’s virtual exchange program in Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, China, and India, suggestions for innovative technology use, and a multifaceted marketing plan. HBS Online has educated 100,000-plus learners from more than 175 countries and has 34 global chapters.
United Planet founder and president David Santulli commented about the appointment: “Jatinder Minhas is a creative and effective Canadian business and community leader with sound experience and a multinational network who has demonstrated exemplary leadership and vision through his philanthropy, community leadership, and business enterprises in Canada, India, and beyond. As a Global Ambassador, Jatinder will be able to expand United Planet’s global engagement and partnerships, especially across under-served communities. We are very grateful to have him as our newest ambassador.”
Mr. Minhas’ achievements include: acting as founding member and founding General Secretary for Guru Nanak Food Bank, receiving a community service award from Greater Vancouver Home Builders’ Association, being awarded a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Foundation, becoming a member of the Hall of Fame and Past President for the Progressive Inter-Cultural Community Services Society, becoming co-chair of the Canada India Foundation, and raising funds for British Columbia (BC) Cancer Foundation.
The new ambassador expressed optimism about the United Planet ambassadorship: “I’d like to see the world be happier, more peaceful and prosperous for all human beings. United Planet’s programs will allow me to develop youth, build bridges of partnership, and fill in the gap between India and North America, especially for the new generation to help create a better future.”
ABOUT UNITED PLANET
United Planet is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. Established in 2001, United Planet offers personalized, immersive, service-learning, project-based learning, and experiential learning programs, including volunteer abroad, virtual internships, internships abroad, gap year volunteering, and global virtual classroom exchange in more than 30 countries. Volunteers and interns have helped address important global issues—such as health, children and education, and environmental sustainability while developing leadership and other 21st century skills, building bridges across divides, and forging cohesive and productive cross-border relationships both in-person and online.
Learn more about United Planet here https://www.unitedplanet.org.
