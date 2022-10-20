2022 Latest Report on Low Carbs Vegan Food Market Size and Analysis by 2028 | Xcellent Insights

Growing awareness about Low Carbs Vegan Food, and industrialization is some key factors expected to drive the Global Market by 2028.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Low Carbs Vegan Food Market Size to Reach USD XX Million in 2027. Changing consumer preferences, high focus on maintaining desired weight and healthy lifestyle, and growing demand for plant-based meat products are expected to drive global market growth.

Market Size: USD XX Million in 2021, Market Growth: at a CAGR of XX%, Market Trends: Rising popularity of vegan culture across the globe.

The global low carbs vegan food market size was USD XX million in 2027 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Key factors such as rapidly expanding food and beverages industry, growing inclination towards low carb vegan food products, and rising awareness about benefits of low carb diet are expected to drive global market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Low carb diets and veganism have been rapidly gaining popularity over recent years. A low carb vegan diet is similar to a vegetarian diet in terms of health effects but has a much lower environmental impact. Low carb vegan food emphasizes restricted proportions of carbohydrates, contributing to healthy eating habits. Vegetable sticks with avocado dips, hummus, granola bars, beans, juice, vegan yogurt but butter, non-dried fruits and vegetables, nuts, and berries are some of the commonly consumed low carb vegan food products. These low carb vegan food products help in appetite reduction, decrease the risk of cardiovascular diseases, and blood pressure and offer better control of diabetes and insulin resistance.

A rising number of consumers opting for vegan or flexitarian lifestyles, growing prevalence of lifestyle-associated diseases, high preference for ketogenic diet and natural products, and increasing investments in developing more nutritious vegan food products are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

However, low adoption of veganism in many countries worldwide, unawareness about low carb vegan products, and availability of counterfeit or adulterated products are key factors expected to restrain overall market growth between 2022 and 2027.

Organic Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The organic segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing vegan population globally, rising demand for clean label food products, and growing awareness about importance of consuming natural low carbs vegan food.

Offline Sale Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The offline sale segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2022 and 2027. This can be attributed to increasing vegan culture across the globe, rising availability of various types of low carbs vegan food products in hypermarkets, convenience stores, small groceries, and specialty stores, and increasing production capacity of vegan food.

North America to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to increasing preference for veganism, changing lifestyle preferences, rising incidence of health problems such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and growing inclination towards healthy and clean food alternatives. Moreover, presence of leading manufacturers, availability of wide range of low carb vegan food products, and increasing investments in developing novel products are expected to drive North America market growth during the forecast period.

Low Carbs Vegan Food Market Report Highlights:

• Rising veganism across the globe and growing demand for low carbs vegan food such as tofu, tempeh, nuts, seeds, seitan, coconut milk, avocados, and olive oil are expected to drive global market growth.

• The online sales segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing availability of vegan food on online platforms, rising preference for online sales due to enhanced convenience, home delivery, and low prices.

• Many market players are investing to develop more nutritious and low carb vegan food products. For instance, in December 2021, Quorn, announced the launch of 5 new vegan products including Garlic and Herb Bites, Southern Fried Wings, Jerk Mini Fillets, Sweet Chilli Mini Fillets, and Creamy Korma Bites for low carb diet.

• In May 2021, Maria and Ricardo’s announced the launch of high-quality, delicious almond flour keto tortillas for consumers looking for gluten-free and low carb diets.

Low Carbs Vegan Food Market By Company:

• Danone

• DuPont

• Amy’s Kitchen

• Earth’s Own Food Company, Inc.

• General Mills Inc.

• The Unilever Group (Growing Roots)

• Nestle

• Quorn

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Plamil Foods Ltd.

The global low carbs vegan food market has been segmented the based on type, application, and region:

Low Carbs Vegan Food Market Segment by Type:

• Organic

• Conventional

Low Carbs Vegan Food Market Segment by Application:

• Offline Sale

• Online Sale

Low Carbs Vegan Food Market Segment by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Taiwan

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Malaysia

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

