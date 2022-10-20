Waste to Energy (WTE) Market- Industry Trends, Market Size, Share and Outlook Forecast to 2028

Growing awareness about Waste to Energy (WTE), and industrialization is some key factors expected to drive the Global Market by 2028.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Waste To Energy (WTE) Market Size to Reach USD XX Million in 2027. Rapid urbanization and industrialization across the globe and rising amount of waste in residential and commercial sectors are key factors expected to drive global market growth.

Market Size: USD 1054.67 Million in 2021, Market Growth: at a CAGR of 3.02%, Market Trends: Increasing investments in renewable energy.

The global Waste To Energy (WTE) market size was USD 1054.67 million in 2027 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 3.02% during the forecast period. Key factors such as rapid technological advancements, rising demand for a substantial amount of energy across the globe, and increasing number of waste to energy plants worldwide are expected to boost global market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Waste To Energy (WTE) or Energy From Waste (EFW) is a process of generating energy in the form of heat or electricity from primary waste treatment. It is a form of energy recovery that generates heat or electricity by combusting non-hazardous waste and municipal solid waste. WTE is a safe and technologically advanced means of waste disposal rapidly gaining popularity for reducing greenhouse gases and eliminating emissions from landfills. In addition, it also creates a significant amount of energy.

WTE technology utilizes several waste treatment methods such as incineration, gasification, and anerobic digestion.

Factors such as stringent government norms about waste disposal, increasing urban population and scarcity of land for waste landfills, rising demand for biogas, and increasing public-private partnerships in municipal solid waste and waste to energy are expected to boost global market growth between 2022 and 2027.

However, rising environmental concerns associated with incineration process, low awareness about waste to energy technologies in many developing and underdeveloped countries, and high capital investment and operational costs are expected to hamper overall market growth going ahead.

Power Plant Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The power plant segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributable to increasing demand for electricity across the globe, government initiatives to develop clean energy to reduce fossil fuel consumption, rising number of power plants, and increasing investments by government and private sectors.

Thermal Technologies Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The thermal technologies segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2021 and 2027. Factors such as high adoption of thermal processes such as gasification, incineration, and pyrolysis, rising amount of municipal solid waste, and increasing investments in developing renewable energy are expected to drive segment revenue growth during the forecast period.

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as rising commercial and industrial waste across the region, government initiatives for sustainable urban infrastructure development, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as RFID technologies, remote monitoring, and controlling equipment, and IT solutions. In addition, presence of leading market players and rising investments in R&D development activities are expected to drive North America market growth going ahead.

Waste To Energy (WTE) Market Report Highlights:

• Growing inclination towards clean and efficient power generation alternatives owing to increasing environmental concerns, and carbon emissions.

• High preference for renewable power generation and waste to energy as alternatives to fossil fuels.

• Many public and private organizations are heavily investing to deploy power plants worldwide due to increasing amount of solid waste generation from residential and commercial sectors.

• In April 2022, Veolia announced the launch of largest biorefinery project in the world producing CO2 neutral bio-methanol from pulp mill.

• In January 2020, Keppel Seghers announced its plan to supply technology solutions including core equipment, design, and technical services for waste to energy plants in India.

Waste To Energy (WTE) Market By Company:

• Veolia

• Velcys

• Biffa

• Sims Limited

• Stericycle

• Keppel Seghers

• Recology

• Waste Connections

• Xcel Energy

• Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

• China Everbright Environment Group Limited

• JANSEN Combustion

• OMNI Conversion Technologies

• WM Intellectual Property Holdings

• Convata Holding Corporation

The global Waste To Energy (WTE) market has been segmented the based on type, application, and region:

Waste To Energy (WTE) Market Segment by Type:

• Thermal Technologies

• Biochemical Reactions

Waste To Energy (WTE) Market Segment by Application:

• Power Plant

• Heating Plant

Waste To Energy (WTE) Market Segment by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Taiwan

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Malaysia

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

