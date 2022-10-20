Warehousing Market Analysis with Size, Growth Drivers, Trends and Key Players 2028 | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

Leading players in the market include APL, DHL, United Postal Service, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, Geodis, Nippon Express, Genco, Mitsubishi Logistics

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Warehousing?

Warehousing is the process of storing goods and materials. It can be used for storing either raw materials or finished products. Raw materials are stored in warehouses until they are needed for production. Finished products are stored in warehouses until they are sold to customers.

Warehousing Market Size Analysis:

The global warehousing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2018-2028).

The Warehousing market consists of sales of Warehousing and storage services and related products by businesses, sole proprietors, and partnerships that operate Warehousing and storage facilities for bonded goods, general goods, refrigerated goods, and other warehouse items. The majority of warehouse and storage businesses handle products in containers such as boxes, barrels, and drums using equipment such as forklifts, pallets, and racks. They lack specialised training in handling massive quantities, sizes, or varieties of commodities or merchandise.

Warehousing Market Drivers:

There are a number of drivers that are increasing the demand for warehouses globally. Some of the main drivers include:

1) The growth of online retail: With the rise of e-commerce, more and more goods are being sold online and shipped directly to consumers. This is resulting in a need for more warehouse space to store these products.

2) The expansion of global trade: As businesses expand their operations into new markets, there is a need for additional storage space to accommodate the increased volume of imports and exports.

3) The need for better inventory management: With the increasing complexity of global supply chains, businesses are looking for ways to improve their inventory management. This includes using warehouses to store goods closer to their end destination, which can help reduce lead times and transportation costs.

Regional Outlook:

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market for Warehousing in 2021. The logistics industry in the Asia-Pacific region is dynamic, with both well-known international brands and formidable local competitors. Due to the rapid growth of e-commerce in the Asia-Pacific region, portions of the region face intense competition to retain existing markets and enter new ones.

The full-year supply of new logistics space in Asia-Pacific is projected to increase by 58% over the preceding three years, to 167 million square feet in 2021. As a result of an increase in merger and acquisition activity, the logistics and warehousing industry is undergoing significant transformations. In China, India, and Australia, it is necessary to be closer to dense metropolitan hubs in order to serve significant catchments, which increases the cost of small, centrally located facilities.

In Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan, the lack of available land is driving the vertical expansion of multistory warehouses. While e-commerce and industry are driving demand for ambient warehouses, pharmaceuticals, food, and beverages are driving cold storage expansion.

Warehousing Market Keyplayers Analysis:

The global warehousing market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of small and medium-sized players. The key players in the market are focus on expanding their geographical footprint to gain a competitive edge. Some of the leading players in the market include APL, DHL, United Postal Service, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, Geodis, Nippon Express, Genco, Mitsubishi Logistics, XPO Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, and Others

Key Questions Answered In This Report

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Warehousing industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Warehousing market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Warehousing market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Warehousing market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

• Statistics on Warehousing and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Warehousing across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1 Report Description and Scope

1.2 Research scope

1.3 Research methodology

1.3.1 Market Research Type

1.3.2 Market research methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 Global Warehousing Market, (2022 - 2030) (USD Billion)

2.2 Global Warehousing Market: snapshot

Chapter 3. Global Warehousing Market - Industry Analysis

3.1 Warehousing Market: Market Dynamics

3.2 Market Drivers

3.2.1 Integration of advanced technologies

3.2.2 Driver 2

3.3 Market Restraints

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Challenges

3.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market attractiveness analysis By Type

3.7.2 Market attractiveness analysis By Industry

Chapter 4. Global Warehousing Market- Competitive Landscape

4.1 Company market share analysis

4.1.1 Global Warehousing Market: company market share, 2021

4.2 Strategic development

4.2.1 Acquisitions & mergers

4.2.2 New Product launches

4.2.3 Agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures

4.2.4 Research and development and Regional expansion

4.3 Price trend analysis

Chapter 5. Global Warehousing Market - Type Analysis

5.1 Global Warehousing Market overview: By Type

5.1.1 Global Warehousing Market share, By Type, 2021 and 2030

5.2 General Warehousing

5.2.1 Global Warehousing Market by General Warehousing, 2022 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3 Specialized Warehousing

5.3.1 Global Warehousing Market by Specialized Warehousing, 2022 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4 Refrigerated Warehousing

5.4.1 Global Warehousing Market by Refrigerated Warehousing, 2022 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Global Warehousing Market by Others, 2022 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Warehousing Market - Industry Analysis

6.1 Global Warehousing Market overview: By Industry

6.1.1 Global Warehousing Market share, By Industry, 2021 and 2030

6.2 Retail

6.2.1 Global Warehousing Market by Retail, 2022 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3 Food & Beverages

6.3.1 Global Warehousing Market by Food & Beverages, 2022 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4 Chemicals

6.4.1 Global Warehousing Market by Chemicals, 2022 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Global Warehousing Market by Others, 2022 - 2030 (USD Billion)

…………..Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report

