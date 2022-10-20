Registration is now open for RNA Therapeutics Conference 2023

SAE Media Group reports: The 14th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference is set to return in February 2023 with a key focus on mRNA therapeutic applications.

LONDON, UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is delighted to announce the 14th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference, taking place on 8 – 9 February 2023, in London, UK. The 2023 Conference theme is on investigating the Next Generation of Genetic Medicine Through RNA Based Therapies.

Chair for the conference is industry expert Heinrich Haas, Vice President RNA Formulation and Drug Delivery, BioNTech.

By attending the conference attendees will have the opportunity to

• Explore how mRNA is leading the way in the genetic medicine space as the next generation of novel drug modalities

• Investigate the latest trends in AI drug discovery as a tool for designing novel RNA based therapeutics

• Enhance your knowledge of the latest innovations in RNA application and RNA delivery techniques with case studies from BioNTech, Neuway Pharma and Ethris GmbH

• Engage in the growing advances and development of novel RNA molecules in the treatment of chronic respiratory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases

Building on the success of previous years of the RNA Portfolio, the 14th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference will bring together industry experts from big pharma and leading biotechs to gain an expert and holistic view on the latest developments of the industry.

