Rebel Bots Announces Closed Beta Version of Its First P2e Game Title
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebel Bots, a cross platform card battle game has announced the launch of the closed beta version of its first play to earn game title – Xoil Wars. The beta version will be available to users on October 24, 2022. This major milestone comes after securing major investors and partners earlier this year including Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, Polygon Studios, Blockchain Founders Fund, Avocado Dao, Real Deal Guild and selling over 84,000 player NFT sets.
The Rebel Bots’ founders who have an extensive history in mobile game development for top tier companies including Tencent, Playtika and Youda Games, stated that the beta testing which will be done with the participation of hundreds of players from the Rebel Bots community, would help to deliver a fun, play to earn game which rewarded players for achieving victory in battle through skill and progression.
"Beta testing is a critical part of any high quality game’s development process. The goal of the beta testing is to obtain early feedback on core gameplay features and blockchain integration. Many blockchain games launch without properly testing and resolving bugs which ultimately makes for a poor player experience. We are here to deliver the ultimate play to earn game for over 80,000 players and testing and listening to player feedback is a vital step in the process. Our community is the heart of our project and we wanted to have a way to reward those who take the time to help the game become the best it can be through the beta testing and feedback process." said the founders of Rebel Bots.
The Beta will take place on the Polygon testnet and allow approved beta testers to login, explore their home base, matchmake with opponents, and battle with their Fighting Bots in a PVP environment until one player is crowned victorious. These features are the core of the Xoil Wars game which by launch scheduled for Q4 2022, will deliver a full featured cross-platform game including: card battle strategy PVP and Adventure modes; ability to build, mint and trade new Fighting Bot NFTs; complete card explorer and Fighting Bot team prototyper; and a cutting edge smart-contract based rental and guild management system.
Beta testers who provide valuable feedback will be eligible for the $RBLS rewards program. The RBLS project token will ultimately be a primary utility and governance token for the game to allow players to build new fighting bots, purchase rare parts, and contribute to the future DAO governance process for the Rebel Bots gaming franchise.
Tobias Bauer, Principal of Blockchain Founders Fund, a leading Venture Capital Fund that backs Rebel Bots commented, “We are happy to be backing Rebel bots in improving their platform. This closed beta testing phase is not just a great opportunity for the community to test their product but also a valuable way to gain insights on how to create the best possible experience for their user base.”
To find out more about Rebel Bots Xoil Wars or prepare to join the robot armies to build, battle and earn on planet Xoilium, visit www.rebelbots.com.
About Rebel Bots
Rebel Bots, Xoil Wars is a cross platform card battle game, players will be able to play, progress and earn in a single player or multiplayer sci-fi themed game taking place in outer space.
Grace
