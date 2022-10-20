Barton Gilman Promotes Tim Groves and Andrew Lynch to Partner

Timothy J. Groves Andrew M. Lynch

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barton Gilman is pleased to announce that Timothy J. Groves and Andrew M. Lynch have been promoted to partnership at Barton Gilman LLP.

“We are honored that Tim and Andrew have accepted our offer to become partners at Barton Gilman,” said Co-Managing Partner, Angela L. Carr. “Their promotion shows our dedication to advancing lawyers who are committed to protecting the interests of our clients and who have achieved the highest levels of professional achievement. They are not only exceptionally good lawyers but also exceptionally good people.”

Groves is an experienced civil litigator with extensive experience in education law, nonprofit law, professional liability defense, and business litigation. He represents public charter schools, traditional public school districts and independent schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts in a range of matters and serves as general counsel to several national nonprofit organizations. Groves has successfully represented insurance carriers, corporate clients and schools in trials in the Rhode Island and Connecticut Superior Courts and on appeals before the Rhode Island Supreme Court. He received a J.D., cum laude, from Roger Williams University School of Law, an M.A., magna cum laude, from Middlebury College, Bread Loaf School of English and a B.A., cum laude with distinction in major, from Colby College.

Lynch is an experienced civil litigator, focusing primarily in the areas of professional liability and personal injury defense, and workers’ compensation litigation. Frequently appearing in state and federal courts, he utilizes skillful legal analysis and careful strategy in order successfully counsel and advocate on behalf of his clients. Lynch was included in the 2023 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in the areas of Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants and Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers. He has also been named to the Rhode Island Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for medical malpractice (2016-2018, 2020-2022). Lynch received a J.D. from Roger Williams University School of Law, cum laude, and a B.A. from Providence College.

