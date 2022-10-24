Insights Into The Global Parathyroid Hormone Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Parathyroid Hormone Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Parathyroid Hormone Global Market Report 2022”, the parathyroid hormone market is expected to reach $2.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4%. The rise in the prevalence of osteoporosis is expected to drive the parathyroid hormone market growth.

Key Trends In The Parathyroid Hormone Market

According to the parathyroid hormone market research, companies are focusing on developing a biosimilar of parathyroid-based drugs. A biosimilar is a biological product that is developed to be similar to an already FDA-approved biologic, known as the reference product. Biosimilars potentially offer consumers the opportunity to reduce their health care costs without compromising on treatment standards, thus parathyroid hormone manufacturing companies are investing in it. For instance, in August 2019, Gedeon Richter announced the launch of biosimilar teriparatide caledTerrosa® in Europe. In August 2020, Cadila Pharmaceuticals has launched a teriparatide biosimilar (NuPTH) meant for osteoporosis.

Overview Of The Parathyroid Hormone Market

The parathyroid hormone market consists of sales of parathyroid hormones and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that develop parathyroid hormones to treat various diseases. Parathyroid hormone is responsible for regulating the distribution of phosphate and calcium in the body and is used in the treatment of diseases such as hypothyroidism and osteoporosis.

Market Segmentation

• By Disease Type: Hypocalcaemia, Hypoparathyroidism

• By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other

• By Product Type: Recombinant Parathtyoid Hormone, Parathyroid Hormone Analogues

• By Geography: The global parathyroid hormone market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Radius Health Inc, Shire, Ascendis Pharma, Entera Bio Ltd., Extend Biosciences Inc. and Gedeon Richter Plc.

