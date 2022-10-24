Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Allows The Influenza Diagnostics Market To Reimagine The Future

Influenza Diagnostics Market 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Influenza Diagnostics Market 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026.

Increasing healthcare expenditure is predicted to drive the demand for influenza diagnostics. The growth in healthcare expenditure is aiding governments and organizations to spend more on prescription drugs, hospitals, and physical & clinical services, thereby driving the influenza diagnostics market. According to the National Health Expenditure Projections 2018-2027, national healthcare expenditure is expected to reach nearly $6.0 trillion by 2027 in the USA, growing at an average rate of 5.5% annually from 2018 to 2027. Furthermore, prescription drug spending is projected to grow by 6.1% annually during 2020-2027. Consequently, the rise in healthcare spending will increase the demand for influenza diagnostics in the near future.

Mergers and acquisitions are a trend that is expected to impact the influenza diagnostics market positively. Mergers and acquisitions help the companies mobilize resources and get access to various products that are already developed and in research. This helps improve the overall product portfolio and helps get access to broader geographical markets. The diagnostic testing kit manufacturing companies are establishing strategic partnerships with multinational companies for the commercialization and marketing of their products due to the presence of a wide customer base and network.

The global influenza diagnostics market size is expected to grow from $2.27 billion in 2021 to $3.15 billion in 2026 at a rate of 6.8%. The global influenza diagnostics market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2026 and reach $4.37 billion in 2031.

Major players covered in the global influenza diagnostics industry are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Quidel Corp.

TBRC’s influenza diagnostics market report is segmented by traditional diagnostic tests into rapid influenza diagnostics tests (RIDT), viral culture, DFA, serological assays, other traditional diagnostic tests, by end-user into hospitals and clinical laboratories, diagnostic reference laboratories, academic/research institutes, other end-users.

Influenza Diagnostics Market 2022 – By Traditional Diagnostic Tests (Rapid Influenza Diagnostics Tests (RIDT), Viral Culture, DFA, Serological Assays, Other Traditional Diagnostic Tests), By Molecular Diagnostic Tests (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (INAAT), Loop Mediated Isothermal Based Amplification Assays, Transcription Mediated Isothermal Based Amplification Assays, Other Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests, Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinical Laboratories, Diagnostic Reference Laboratories, Academic/Research Institutes, Other End Users), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a influenza diagnostics market overview, forecast influenza diagnostics market size and growth for the whole market, influenza diagnostics market segments, geographies, influenza diagnostics market trends, influenza diagnostics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

