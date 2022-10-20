Proxim Wireless ups the ante on Smart City, ITS and surveillance connectivity

Proxim Wireless Logo

The New Proxim Edge 1045 and 1055 outdoor wireless solutions cut through the noise in environments with high interference.

Proxim Wireless Corporation (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Our design goals for the Edge 1045 and 1055 were to enable cost-effective and reliable communications in urban areas with limited wireless spectrum. These purpose-built platforms do just that.” — Jerome Alexandre, Director of Product Marketing at Proxim Wireless

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, October 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new Edge products support 5, 10, 20, and 40 MHz channel sizes, which prove ideal for operation in congested wireless locations.The new Edge 1045 is specifically intended for the US market and operates in the 4.9 GHz Public Safety and 5.2 & 5.8 GHz UNII bands which is ideal for public safety, ITS, and smart-city applications.The new Edge 1055 is intended for the global market and operates in the same 4.9 GHz to 5.925 GHz bands, subject to country regulations.Both the Edge 1045 and the Edge 1055 come with an integrated 35-degree antenna and include software-selectable connections for external antennas to meet specific requirements. They operate in point-to-point and point-to-multi-point configurations, offering base station, CPE, and bridging solutions from a single product.Proxim is all about solving connectivity needs where wired solutions are either impractical or cost-prohibitive. For 40 years, our commitment has been unchanged; the delivery of accessible and effective connectivity solutions that keep working in the most challenging conditions.

Proxim Edge - An Option for Every Application