Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,131 in the last 365 days.

Proxim Wireless ups the ante on Smart City, ITS and surveillance connectivity

Proxim Wireless Logo

Proxim Wireless Logo

The New Proxim Edge 1045 and 1055 outdoor wireless solutions cut through the noise in environments with high interference.

Proxim Wireless Corporation (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Our design goals for the Edge 1045 and 1055 were to enable cost-effective and reliable communications in urban areas with limited wireless spectrum. These purpose-built platforms do just that.”
— Jerome Alexandre, Director of Product Marketing at Proxim Wireless
SAN JOSE, CA, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Edge products support 5, 10, 20, and 40 MHz channel sizes, which prove ideal for operation in congested wireless locations.

The new Edge 1045 is specifically intended for the US market and operates in the 4.9 GHz Public Safety and 5.2 & 5.8 GHz UNII bands which is ideal for public safety, ITS, and smart-city applications.

The new Edge 1055 is intended for the global market and operates in the same 4.9 GHz to 5.925 GHz bands, subject to country regulations.

Both the Edge 1045 and the Edge 1055 come with an integrated 35-degree antenna and include software-selectable connections for external antennas to meet specific requirements. They operate in point-to-point and point-to-multi-point configurations, offering base station, CPE, and bridging solutions from a single product.

For more information on the Proxim Edge Product Family, click here.

Proxim is all about solving connectivity needs where wired solutions are either impractical or cost-prohibitive. For 40 years, our commitment has been unchanged; the delivery of accessible and effective connectivity solutions that keep working in the most challenging conditions.

Dael Bartlett
Proxim Wireless Corporation
+1 408-383-7615
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Proxim Edge - An Option for Every Application

You just read:

Proxim Wireless ups the ante on Smart City, ITS and surveillance connectivity

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, IT Industry, Mining Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.