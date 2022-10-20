Christine McKay to Keynote at Highrise Networks' Negotiation for Women Event
Venn Negotiation CEO Christine McKay will share her negotiation insights and strategies with more than 300 women at the Highrise Networks virtual women's event, Monday, Oct. 24 at Noon Pacific Time. All women and people who identify are invited to attend.
Venn Negotiation CEO to enlighten women on negotiation strategies to get more of what they want in every business encounter
McKay, who has negotiated with hundreds of the world's largest companies, will share common myths and realities of women as negotiators, such as where and how women tend to give up their power in negotiations. She will also share tips to help attendees become more effective in every negotiation.
Alongside Christine, Sherrie Boutwell of Boutwell Fay LLP, Attorneys At Law and Jennifer L. Horspool of Engagement PR & Marketing will join the panel for an in-depth discussion on business strategies for even greater success.
“I am excited to be invited to speak at this national event that brings professionals together to learn and share practical, actionable solutions that work in business,” says McKay. “It’s an honor to share these insights with women to elevate their negotiation skills in every area of business and life.”
Highrise Networks is a premier networking organization in the U.S. Members join masterminds across various verticals depending on their areas of expertise and interest. Group members draw from the collective experience, sharing ideas, creating opportunities, and solving common issues across diverse industries.
Forrest Blake, CEO of Highrise Networks, says of McKay, “We are thrilled to have Christine share her deep negotiation expertise at our Highrise Women’s Vertical event. She brings a deep knowledge of negotiation that spans 30 years of working with many of the world’s most recognizable companies as well as thousands of small and mid-size businesses. As someone who negotiates every day for her clients, Christine has real world experiences to share. We hope you can join us!”
If you are looking to get more of what you want out of your negotiations, RSVP today to Highrise Networks' Negotiation for Women Event at highrisenetworks.com/womens-mastermind-group/.
