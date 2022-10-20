Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,074 in the last 365 days.

Christine McKay to Keynote at Highrise Networks' Negotiation for Women Event

More than 300 women will gain negotiation strategy insights from Venn Negotiation CEO Christine McKay, Noon Pacific Time, Monday, Oct 24. Interested women and people who identify as women are welcome to attend the virtual event.

Venn Negotiation CEO Christine McKay will share her negotiation insights and strategies with more than 300 women at the Highrise Networks virtual women's event, Monday, Oct. 24 at Noon Pacific Time. All women and people who identify are invited to attend.

Venn Negotiation negotiates business relationships, transactions, contracts, and more and teaches her skills to small and medium size business owners to level the playing field in business negotiations.

Venn Negotiation is a full-service business negotiation and education agency aimed at leveling the playing field in business negotiations.

Venn Negotiation CEO to enlighten women on negotiation strategies to get more of what they want in every business encounter

Women who want practical, actionable business tips and great networking opportunities with hundreds of businesswomen around the country should come to this Highrise Networks' women's event on Monday.”
— Christine McKay, CEO, Venn Negotiation
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine McKay, CEO of Venn Negotiation will be the keynote speaker at Highrise Networks' "Negotiation for Women" event at Noon PDT, Monday, October 24. The virtual event is open to all female business executives, entrepreneurs, and people who identify as female.

McKay, who has negotiated with hundreds of the world's largest companies, will share common myths and realities of women as negotiators, such as where and how women tend to give up their power in negotiations. She will also share tips to help attendees become more effective in every negotiation.

Alongside Christine, Sherrie Boutwell of Boutwell Fay LLP, Attorneys At Law and Jennifer L. Horspool of Engagement PR & Marketing will join the panel for an in-depth discussion on business strategies for even greater success.

“I am excited to be invited to speak at this national event that brings professionals together to learn and share practical, actionable solutions that work in business,” says McKay. “It’s an honor to share these insights with women to elevate their negotiation skills in every area of business and life.”

Highrise Networks is a premier networking organization in the U.S. Members join masterminds across various verticals depending on their areas of expertise and interest. Group members draw from the collective experience, sharing ideas, creating opportunities, and solving common issues across diverse industries.

Forrest Blake, CEO of Highrise Networks, says of McKay, “We are thrilled to have Christine share her deep negotiation expertise at our Highrise Women’s Vertical event. She brings a deep knowledge of negotiation that spans 30 years of working with many of the world’s most recognizable companies as well as thousands of small and mid-size businesses. As someone who negotiates every day for her clients, Christine has real world experiences to share. We hope you can join us!”

If you are looking to get more of what you want out of your negotiations, RSVP today to Highrise Networks' Negotiation for Women Event at highrisenetworks.com/womens-mastermind-group/.

###

Media Contact
Brandon Russell
724-309-5054
Brandon@engagementpr.com

Christine McKay
Venn Negotiation
+1 818-999-1900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

3 Things Most Women Miss in Negotiations

You just read:

Christine McKay to Keynote at Highrise Networks' Negotiation for Women Event

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Human Rights, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.