M&M International Shares Fundraising Ideas for Nonprofit Groups
M&M International provides nonprofit fundraising and financial stewardship services to Canadian charities and not-for-profit organizations.
It’s important to be in constant contact with your donors. Keep it personal and create space for discussion about donors’ interests and perspectives. ”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M&M International provides nonprofit fundraising and financial stewardship services to Canadian charities and not-for-profit organizations. With more than 15 years of experience, M&M’s team of experts provide comprehensive solutions to help charities and nonprofits operate more effectively and efficiently. Recently, they shared helpful ideas for nonprofit groups in need of fundraising ideas, as well as strategies to increase giving programs.
— Martha Asselin
To begin, they discuss the importance of educating donors:
"In the cultivation of your donors, there are a number of ways to engage them with your organization. This helps them learn more about the programs and people that make you successful in the betterment of society, in whatever facet that may be. Hosting a meet-and-greet with program staff or participants from your programs, either virtually or in-person, allows donors to learn more and from different points of view."
They also discuss the benefits of bringing your donor into your community:
Lastly, they went on to share how to create a space for an invitation to continue gift discussions in the future:
"When you’re having a conversation with a donor you think might be willing to increase their gift to your organization, it’s important to first ask for their opinion on your organizational plans and future projects. Then, give your donor the space for reflection. It’s best to invite them for a conversation at a future date to discuss increasing their gift. Allowing them to consider, on their own time, what that gift could be."
M&M International went on to share tips for increasing giving programs, including:
Sending thank-you videos
Following up with lapsed donors
Resuming face-to-face donor meetings and events
The entire blog post can be accessed on the M&M International website. Martha Asselin of M&M International can be reached for further questions, comments, or information at +1 (416) 845-7025. Learn more about M&M International here.
Martha Asselin
M&M International
+1 416-845-7025
