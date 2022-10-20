Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Released a New Guide on Suicidal Thoughts and When to Seek Help
EINPresswire.com/ --
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital’s new guide on suicidal thoughts explores the nature of suicidal thoughts and tendencies and when an individual should seek help. And as suicide is among the top three leading causes of death worldwide for people aged 15 to 44 years, this is information that anyone can benefit from.
An estimated 1 million people each year die by suicide. As such, it’s important to know the tell-tale signs that can indicate when someone is on the brink of taking their own life.
Obsessive suicidal thoughts can be a key indicator or a grim foreshadowing of suicide. And sometimes the thought of ending one’s life is so overpowering that it feels as if nothing can stop the pain or depression affecting the individual. The longer a person remains under the influence of these thoughts, the greater the risk of carrying out suicide becomes.
Another key indicator is when a person begins making detailed plans for ending their own life. And this could even include an elaborate scheme such as driving out to the Grand Canyon, eating a hearty meal, then finally jumping into the abyss.
It’s also important to know that death planning often comes along with longing or wondering how it feels to be dead. And this is a red flag that indicates one should seek help immediately.
Others who find themselves on the brink of suicide may even begin displaying odd and risky behavior. At this point, an individual may not care at all if they live or die, and normal survival instincts or rational decision-making may seem not to exist. This can include acts that place the person directly in harm’s way such as walking out into traffic or purposely running red lights.
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital is a mental health facility located in Southern Ohio and offers 24-hour psychiatric care provided by well-trained, licensed providers. Caregivers at Georgetown Behavioral Health believe in a holistic approach to therapy and care and strive to provide the greatest comfort to all patients.
You can learn more about suicide prevention or about Georgetown Behavioral Health via the company website.
William Slover
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital’s new guide on suicidal thoughts explores the nature of suicidal thoughts and tendencies and when an individual should seek help. And as suicide is among the top three leading causes of death worldwide for people aged 15 to 44 years, this is information that anyone can benefit from.
An estimated 1 million people each year die by suicide. As such, it’s important to know the tell-tale signs that can indicate when someone is on the brink of taking their own life.
Obsessive suicidal thoughts can be a key indicator or a grim foreshadowing of suicide. And sometimes the thought of ending one’s life is so overpowering that it feels as if nothing can stop the pain or depression affecting the individual. The longer a person remains under the influence of these thoughts, the greater the risk of carrying out suicide becomes.
Another key indicator is when a person begins making detailed plans for ending their own life. And this could even include an elaborate scheme such as driving out to the Grand Canyon, eating a hearty meal, then finally jumping into the abyss.
It’s also important to know that death planning often comes along with longing or wondering how it feels to be dead. And this is a red flag that indicates one should seek help immediately.
Others who find themselves on the brink of suicide may even begin displaying odd and risky behavior. At this point, an individual may not care at all if they live or die, and normal survival instincts or rational decision-making may seem not to exist. This can include acts that place the person directly in harm’s way such as walking out into traffic or purposely running red lights.
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital is a mental health facility located in Southern Ohio and offers 24-hour psychiatric care provided by well-trained, licensed providers. Caregivers at Georgetown Behavioral Health believe in a holistic approach to therapy and care and strive to provide the greatest comfort to all patients.
You can learn more about suicide prevention or about Georgetown Behavioral Health via the company website.
William Slover
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital
+1 7326704700
email us here