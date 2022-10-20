Walter Schindler Is Honored Globally as “Game Changer of the Year”
2023 Will Mark His Eighth Consecutive Year for This Award
Walter Schindler has received formal notice that he will be honored as the “Game Changer of the Year – 2023 – USA.” This Award has resulted from the voting of over 538,000 readers in 163 countries worldwide, a process managed by EMG Publishing, an international publisher based in the United Kingdom ( https://www.emgpublishinggroup.com ).
This Award confirms his stature as a leading global advisor to assist clients at the intersection of law, business and investment and with international matters and sustainability. He also advises his clients regarding private equity, venture capital, private credit and impact investing strategies. His current company Transformation LLC will soon merge with and into a public NYSE company, and he will continue his advisory services.
Walter Schindler ( https://walterschindler.com/ ) has won more international awards for his sustainable investment vision and game-changing achievements than any other American. He has been selected by international judges based in London as “Game Changer of the Year” for each of the last eight (8) years. And he has been honored at private receptions and dinners by the Royal Families of the United Kingdom and Liechtenstein and the World Economic Forum.
In 2020 Walter accepted the invitation of Forbes Magazine to join the Forbes Business Council and has thus far published twelve (12) articles in Forbes.
Of special note: Tom Fisher has recently expanded his Advisory Board role at Transformation LLC into a game-changing Advisory Board role at CBS Inc., a Transformation client and portfolio company ( https://www.shopsocialscenes.com ).
Tom Fisher has an accomplished international track record of developing, implementing and delivering high-tech solutions across Cloud, Digital, eCommerce, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and other major sectors.
A few notable positions confirm Tom’s legendary role as the “Godfather” of cloud computing:
eBay Acting Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
Oracle Senior Vice President & Global Commercial Cloud Services CIO
Qualcomm Vice President
Gateway Chief Architect & Vice President, Global Architecture & Security
MapR Technologies CTO & Executive Vice President
President, Forbes Technology Council.
Finally, Schindler adds with emphasis: “I wish to acknowledge publicly with deep gratitude the encouragement of H.R.H The Princess Royal (Princess Anne), who held a private reception and dinner in my honor in November 2016 at St James Palace. She then stated her generous words ‘to encourage you’ when I asked her why she organized the event. And in 2017 she organized another special event at Marlborough House for leaders of the British Commonwealth and included me as her special guest.”
Selfless devotion to the future of a better world is the essence of nobility.
Walter Leo Schindler
Transformation LLC
+1 (949) 923-1629
wschindler@transformationholdings.com
