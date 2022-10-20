2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: All I Want for Christmas Is...A Family by L.P. Randolph

L.P. Randolph’s “All I Want for Christmas Is...A Family” delves into the significance of family ties

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L.P. Randolph’s All I Want for Christmas Is...A Family is set to be put on display this October 19-23 for the Frankfurt Book Fair 2022 alongside some of the biggest names in the literary industry.

“Christmas day is two days away. The occupants of a home share a bit of doubt and are reluctant that what they want most for Christmas may not happen. However, the pets were not so reluctant. As colorful lights sparkled, candles flickered, and the Christmas tree twinkled, it was obvious the bold, flashing lights caused them a range of excitement. The countdown to Christmas Eve has arrived. The pets were playfully loud, having a joyous time. Suddenly it went bad quick and fast! It was horrible. Christmas appears bleak. They need a Christmas miracle.”

—L.P. Randolph, All I Want for Christmas Is...A Family

Christmas is the season to reconnect and reconcile with your loved ones – the most sought-after holiday of the year. People of all ages look forward to celebrating Christmas with their family, their friends, or on their own. However, what will happen if your Christmas spirit turns bleak and dull? This book is a delightful tale that emphasizes the importance of family. Randolph aims to share an edifying message about family relationships.

L.P. Randolph is a loving wife, and a resident of Charlottesville, Virginia. She is a graduate of Averett University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

