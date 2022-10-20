COPEL - Interest on Equity proposal of R$ 970 million
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)CURITIBA, PARANá, BRAZIL, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
COPEL (“Company”), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Board of Directors at its 231st Ordinary Meeting, held on this date, resolved to submit it for approval at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - ESM, to be held in November 2022, the distribution of dividends, in the form of interest on equity (“JCP”), in the gross amount of R$ 970,000,000.00 (nine hundred and seventy million reais), with payment in 2 installments as follows:
a) Interest on equity in the amount of R$ 600,000,000.00 (six hundred million reais) with payment to be made on 11.30.2022;
b) Interest on equity in the amount of R$ 370,000,000.00 (three hundred and seventy million reais) with payment to be made by the end of June 2023, on a date to be set by the annual general meeting held in 2023.
The proposed distribution is in line with the Dividend Policy, which aims to ensure adequate remuneration for its shareholders, preserving the Company's strategic and financial guidelines. There will be no monetary restatement of the amounts credited as interest on equity between the date of declaration and the date of effective payment. The proposal being approved at the ESM, the Company's shares and UNITs will be traded without dividends (“ex-dividend date”) as of November 22, 2022, including.
More details will be available in the Management Proposal and other documents convening the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting that will be made available at the Company's headquarters and published on the websites of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), of B3 (the São Paulo Stock Exchange or B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão) and Investor Relations of Copel in due course.
Relações com Investidores
COPEL
+55 41 3331-4011
ri@copel.com