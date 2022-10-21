Submit Release
LA Love to Party in Maui and Enjoy The Sweetest 5 Day Getaway to Film Festival

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by helping companies find and hire talented professionals. And rewards referrals with sweet party trips.

Rewarding The Sweetest 5+Day Getaway from LA to Party in Maui...Enjoy The Best Film Food and Wine Festival!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; by funding sweet work programs for talented kids that prepare them for life.

Recruiting for Good just launched The Sweetest Travel Reward. An All-Inclusive 5+Day Getaway from LA to Party in Maui at Film Festival (enjoy the best food and wine too).

The staffing agency is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with $1000 for Airfare, $1500 for BnB (Vacation Rentals), and $500 for VIP Festival Tickets.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to Party for Good...Join the Club...Participate in our referral program to help fund kid programs and enjoy the sweetest travel rewards!"

About

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Love to BnB; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn airfare and savings for your next Vacation Rental anywhere in The World #recruitingforgood #lovetobnb www.LovetoBnB.com

