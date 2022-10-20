VISSLA x AXXE WETSUITS Orange County, California | Hiratsuka, Japan
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vissla is proud to announce the Vissla x Axxe Wetsuits Collaboration for the second year running. Drawing on over 35 years of Japanese craftsmanship from the artisans at Axxe, Vissla has collaborated to create 100% Handmade Japanese wetsuits sporting a signature ‘U-Zip’ entry – a revolutionary chest zip design that is drastically easier to put on and significantly reduces water flushing. The U-Zip Entry combined with buttery soft, 100% Japanese Neoprene creates a 3mm wetsuit that provides unmatched warmth and ultimate flexibility. Available exclusively on vissla.com, this limited run of wetsuits celebrates the art of Creating & Innovating while giving a nod to those who are approaching their craft with passion and soul.
About:
Vissla is a brand that represents creative freedom, a forward-thinking philosophy, and a generation of cre- ators and innovators. We embrace the modern do-it-yourself attitude within surf culture, performance surf- ing, and craftsmanship. This is a surf-everything and ride-anything mentality.
