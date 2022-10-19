Soji Health Joins JCPenney as they Expand JCPenney Beauty Presence with Nationwide In-Store Rollout
JCPenney Beauty brings its hyper-inclusive assortment to more than 600 locations by spring 2023LEWISVILLE, TEXAS, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month, JCPenney announced its plans to debut JCPenney Beauty in its stores nationwide, following the initial introduction of the retailer-owned beauty experience in fall 2021 and its recent online expansion. JCPenney Beauty celebrates its diverse customers’ unique selves by making inclusive beauty products widely accessible via assortment, availability, and price point.
“We are thrilled to be a part of JCPenney Beauty as they expand from its ten pilot locations to 300 stores by early 2023. JCPenney has been an amazing retail partner featuring women-owned brands” said Michelle Clemens, founder of Soji Health. Soji Health has recently been certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
“Inclusivity is core to JCPenney. We exist to celebrate and serve America’s diverse, working families which is why we are leading the charge to foster beauty inclusivity on a national scale,” says Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, JCPenney. “By creating a fully ownable beauty experience, JCPenney can quickly adapt and respond to our customers’ wants and needs. Last year’s preview launch allowed us to learn from our customers and evolve the JCPenney Beauty experience as it expands nationwide and online, making it unlike any other beauty retail experience.”
The new online JCPenney Beauty experience includes a virtual makeup try-on and skincare quiz to help customers find products for their unique beauty needs. JCPenney is the first department store to simultaneously bring both virtual makeup try-on and skincare assessment capabilities to its customers. Furthermore, customers will be excited to learn that JCPenney Beauty is fully integrated within the JCPenney Rewards program, offering more rewards than ever for beauty purchases.
JCPenney Beauty and JCPenney Salon now provide a fully integrated experience, with more than 250 unique beauty brands - from value priced to prestige - across makeup, skincare, fragrance, haircare, salon services, wellness, and styling products. Since launch, JCPenney Beauty has onboarded nearly 100 new brands of which more than 60 are BIPOC- and/or female-founded, with dozens more looking to join in the months ahead.
Visit jcp.com for a list of JCPenney Beauty locations opening near you.
About Soji Health
Soji Health is determined to pave the way for you to experience the many life-changing benefits of Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD, in all areas of your day to day. Our unique nano-liposomal delivery system provides up to 6x higher and immediate bioavailability than our competitors.
Soji Health crafts all products with Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD that contains cannabinoids, as well as many beautiful botanicals, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids, fiber, flavonoids, and terpenes. The result is a wide-ranging collection of products aimed to soothe your skin, nourish your body and nurture your well-being.
To learn more about Soji Health, visit sojihealth.com.
About JCPenney
JCPenney is the shopping destination for diverse, working American families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company’s product assortment meets customers’ everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
In 2022, JCPenney celebrates 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement.
