Soji Health Certified By the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Certifies Los Angeles Based CBD Brand Soji HealthLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soji Health was founded by Michelle Clemens in 2018 and is now proudly a certified women-owned business based in Los Angeles, California that specializes in high quality CBD skincare and ingestible products, including vegan gummies and softgels as well as sleep aids.
“In a space centered around wellness we really wanted to focus on the women who helped bring this industry to life and give them the opportunity to be a part of Soji Health. We are very pleased to have completed WBENC’s in-depth certification process and continue growing with the guidance of other female entrepreneurs in WBENC,” said Soji Health’s Founder Michelle Clemens.
In 2022, WBENC celebrates their 25th Anniversary Year – 25 years of powering and empowering women’s entrepreneurship through certification, education, leadership and networking through our dynamic network of WBEs and Corporate Members and advocates.
About Soji Health:
Soji Health is determined to pave the way for you to experience the many life-changing benefits of Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD, in all areas of your day to day. Our unique nano-liposomal delivery system provides up to 6x higher and immediate bioavailability than our competitors.
Soji Health crafts all products with Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD that contains cannabinoids, as well as many beautiful botanicals, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids, fiber, flavonoids, and terpenes. The result is a wide-ranging collection of products aimed to soothe your skin, nourish your body and nurture your well-being.
About WBENC
WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation’s leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Throughout the year, WBENC provides business development opportunities for member corporations, government agencies and more than 17,000 certified women-owned businesses at events and other forums. Learn more at www.wbenc.org
