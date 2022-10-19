Submit Release
Trick-or-Treat Online with Native-Owned Eighth Generation

Uncover a trio of discount codes with a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt through the brand’s website.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who says trick or treating is just for kids? This year, adults can join in the fun with an online “trick-or-treat-ing” event from Eighth Generation. Website visitors can watch for three Halloween candy images hidden amongst the product listings on the collection pages. There are three discount codes available:

- Buy one, get one free socks
- Buy one, get one free mugs
- 20% of your overall purchase

(Note that only one discount code can be used per order, and the discounts do not stack with other codes. The online scavenger hunt and associated discount codes will be active through October 31, 2022.)

Seattle residents are also invited to join Eighth Generation for an in-person Halloween celebration on Saturday, October 22 from 12 - 2 p.m. at the brand’s flagship store in Pike Place Market. This free family-friendly event will feature candy for costumes, a fun photo booth, and performances from Native youth theater group Red Eagle Soaring.

For more information on both events, please visit: https://eighthgeneration.com/blogs/blog/trick-or-treat-our-website.

About Eighth Generation

Eighth Generation is a Seattle-based art and lifestyle brand owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe. It was founded in 2008 when Louie Gong (Nooksack)—an artist, activist and educator widely known for merging traditional Coast Salish art with influences from his urban environment to make strong statements about identity—started customizing shoes in his living room.

In 2015, Eighth Generation became the first Native-owned business in the US or Canada to sell Native-designed wool blankets, reclaiming a market that had been dominated by non-Native companies using fake "Native-inspired" designs for over a century.

Visit their website for in-depth information on their team of leaders, their business practices, their values, their wide selection of textiles, and future offerings - perfect for anyone with a good heart, and a good sense of style.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:
Address: 93 Pike St #103, Seattle, WA 98101
Website: https://eighthgeneration.com/
Email: info@eighthgeneration.com
Phone: 206.430.6233

Devon Kelley
Eighth Generation
+1 206-420-7422
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

