“Technically, Alcohol Is A Solution” center-stages in positivity marketing trend
A visual-cryptic representation flips the script on the alcohol molecule and enables it to uplift and brings hope by repositioning it as the solution provider.
I have taken more out of alcohol than alcohol has taken out of me.”TAICHUNG, TAIWAN, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vivifier Co. flips the script on “technically, alcohol is a solution” into a positive connotation in personal marketing and visual-cryptic identity projection to the public.
— Winston Churchill
The result is a visual presentation of the nine molecules of alcohol from a collection of forty-five distinctive personality traits divided into five enlightened elements.
Mind, body, soul, emotion, and spirit constitute a positive and wholesome human being and each element is exemplified in detail by nine distinct contemporary qualities.
By choosing from these forty-five molecules in a mix of nine, the resulting visual-cryptic presentation becomes the identity of the person's powerful public persona.
It inspires others with control over alcohol by turning it into an identity as a “solution provider” that ascends the ego into a light worker.
It is the one-way portion of a regal interaction tool that shifts space-time continuum at will to provide extreme cybersecurity without on-person smart devices.
The UIUX-ReSequencing of human interaction resulted in two tools, one that allows discreet bidirectional interactions and the projection of desired public image in other one-way situations.
Visual-cryptic is a data presentation pioneered by James C. Lin and deRaconteur in “Soutache – braided reality networks” to further advance extreme cybersecurity without electronics.
UIUX-ReSequencing is an intellectual discipline to paradigm shift technologies by reconfiguring an existing product while revamping the production methods and the supply chain using off-the-shelf resources.
Technologies of Vivifier Co. are not patented nor patent-pending, but are protected by the “Soliloque License” and the usual copyright laws of all affected localities.
James C. Lin, the founder of “raconteuria” and author of Claritism, said : “Marketing with honour, marketing with positivity, marketing with integrity so that light shines through past consumerism and materialism might just be the prescription for our times.”
END
---
Notes to Editors
— “raconteuria-by-claritism” is a goodwill offering to the world in exchange for recognizing the independence of “raconteuria” – the 1st Franchise Oriented Quasi-National Entity, as a sovereign nation, which declared independence on 2021-09-01.
— Author Neal Stephenson defined FOQNE – “Franchise Organized Quasi-National Entity” in his sci-fi novel “Snow Crash”. “raconteuria” took advantage of his creation, but substitutes Organized with Oriented to allow ourselves with flexibility in the future.
— “Soliloque License” – All projects and products marked with the national flag of “raconteuria – a FOQNE” are strictly for open-source audits, and fundraising through commercial products. They exist to further the following three goals of “Claritism – Remove Humanity To Rebuild It and Repair Earth”.
1. Universal Equality
2. Enlightened Industrial Evolution
3. Priority Earth.
Any person, as an individual or as part of a group, or an organization of any kind, who attempts to fork, clone or profit unjustly that deviates from the terms specifically stated for the project/product protected by the “Soliloque License” and the presence of this flag, will be quietly removed, along with members of the core family of every person involved, from the“augmentation of human intellect”, and “The Technological Singularity” created by Soliloque. It will be done without notification, and without mechanism for appeal. We will also remove the protection offered by Universal Guaranteed Habitat as well. This document is the first, only, and final notification.
---
James C. Lin
deRaconteur.com
+886 937 122 496
james@deRaconteur.com
