Maxcam Corp. Expands its Capabilities with New CNC Lathe
The leader in close-tolerance custom machining adds super-precision latheST. PAUL, MN , UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxcam Corp., an industry leader in close-tolerance custom machining, expands its production capabilities with the addition of a super-precision lathe to its manufacturing facility.
The Hardinge Elite 42MS lathe is the most accurate turning center available. Equipped with a bar feeder, the Elite 42 MS can accommodate high-production needs while maintaining the tightest tolerances: offset capabilities to 0.00001 inch, holding diameter and length tolerances to 0.0001 inch, and roundness to 0.00005 inch.
Maxcam Corp. CNC turning services are an extremely versatile, cost-effective and waste-reducing solution to producing custom cylindrical and conical components—with or without added features such as grooves, holes and slots.
“The Hardinge precision lathe allows us to deliver another high-value service to the customers we serve,” said Aaron Sharp, Director of Engineering. “They come from multiple sectors requiring the greatest precision—including automotive, aerospace and semi-test and engineering—so there’s no room for error in the parts they need and we deliver.”
Maxcam’s team of highly specialized machinists takes on the most demanding designs using the most challenging mediums—creating high-precision custom-made tooled parts and OEM replacement products quickly and efficiently to minimize the impacts on production schedules. Maxcam is the expert in production, from prototype development through full-scale manufacturing.
Its centrally located U.S. facility features state-of-the-art equipment and the latest CAD software to produce high-precision machined parts in thermoplastics and metals, including but not limited to:
• Semitrom
• Ultem
• PEEK
• Torlon
• Aluminum
• Stainless steel
• Brass
• Copper
• Titanium
Maxcam Corp. was founded by semiconductor professionals in 1998 to meet the unique challenges of high-tech and specialized manufacturing requiring high-precision machined parts. Our skills and expertise result in industry-leading quality and lead times delivered to customers at a fair price. To start a project, send an email or call.
Aaron Sharp
Maxcam Corp
+1 913-662-7106
aarons@maxcamcorp.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn