Step Forward Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program Begins November 1

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES , October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Step Forward’s Winter Crisis Program will begin November 1, 2022, and will accept applications through the end of March 2023. The Winter Crisis Program helps eligible Greater Cleveland residents that are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected, or have less than a 25 percent supply of bulk fuel in their tank maintain their utility service.

Households eligible for assistance can receive up to $175 if they are a client of a regulated utility or $800 if they are a client of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. To qualify for assistance, residents must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. Assistance funds will be applied to an applicant's utility bill or heating system repair costs. This is a one-time benefit to be used in emergency situations when residents are faced with disconnection.

To apply for the program, clients must schedule an appointment by calling (216) 350-8008 or online at stepforward.itfrontdesk.com. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Walk-ins are not accepted.

Residents with scheduled appointments should submit their documentation at least three days in advance of their appointment to receive assistance at the time of appointment. Documentation can be submitted to the Step Forward drop box at 2203 Superior Avenue, through the online scheduler linked above, emailed to Heapdocuments@stepforwardtoday.org, or submitted online at energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

• Copies of most recent energy bills; utility bills (gas and/or electric), regardless of account status

• A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member

• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

• Proof of disability (if applicable)

• Birth Dates and Social Security Numbers for all household members

To find a list of required documentation, or to learn more about Step Forward's energy assistance programs, please visit https://www.stepforwardtoday.org/energy-assistance-programs.