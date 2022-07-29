Step Forward Summer Cooling Program Accepting Applications Through September

Step Forward’s Home Energy Assistance Summer Cooling Program is now accepting applications and will run until September 30, 2022.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES , July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Step Forward’s Home Energy Assistance Summer Cooling Program is now accepting applications and will run until September 30, 2022. The Summer Cooling Program helps eligible Cuyahoga County residents with the payment of an electric bill or the purchase of a fan/air conditioning unit to help ease the burden caused by summer heat.

The Summer Cooling Program provides a benefit once per cooling season to residents who are at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines, with a household member over the age of 60 and/or a household member with a documented medical condition, a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new service on their electric bill or require air conditioning. Clients who are enrolling in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) for the first time or have a PIPP default are also eligible for the program.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment. For appointment scheduling call, (216) 350-8008 or visit stepforward.itfrontdesk.com. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Customers with scheduled appointments should submit their documentation at least three days in advance of their appointment to receive assistance at the time of appointment. Documentation can be submitted to the Step Forward drop box at 2203 Superior Avenue, emailed to Heapdocuments@stepforwardtoday.org, uploaded to the above scheduling website, or submitted online at energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Clients need to provide copies of the following documents for their appointment:

• Copies of most recent energy bills; utility bills (gas and/or electric), regardless of account status.

• A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member.

• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.

• Proof of disability (if applicable).

• Birth Dates and Social Security Numbers for all household members.

• Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health.

To find a list of required documentation or to learn more about Step Forward's energy assistance programs, please visit stepforwardtoday.org/energy-assistance-programs.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program, call (216) 350-8008. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance Provider call (800) 282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance), or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Step Forward helps people find hope, believe in their future and take steps to make it a reality. As the State’s designated anti-poverty agency for Cuyahoga County, Step Forward is tasked and trusted to lead the fight on the ground against poverty in our community. The nonprofit organization helps low-income individuals and families

address immediate needs and build long-term skills to transform their lives through early childhood education programs, adult skills training and other support. Programs include Early Head Start (birth to three), Head Start (three-five years of age); personal development programs to enhance life skills, manage anger or get on track with personal goals; career planning and job training to enable people to learn or enhance skills, earn certifications or improve readiness to pursue and win better job opportunities. Step Forward also delivers the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). For more information, visit stepforwardtoday.org.

